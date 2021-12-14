Composites is the fastest growing application of the high temperature resin to 2021

CITY, Country, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The global high temperature resin market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.16 Billion in 2016, and is projected to reach USD 4.88 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.44% from 2016 to 2026.

Browse 112 market data tables and 54 figures spread through 162 pages and in-depth TOC on “High Temperature Resin Market by Type (Epoxy, Silicone, Acrylic, Polyester, Polyethersulfone, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Phenolic, Polyetheramide), Application (Adhesives & Sealants, Paints & Coatings, Composites), and Region – Global Forecast to 2026”

Growth in the application areas, increasing demand for high temperature composites in the railway and defense applications, use of high temperature adhesives as a replacement for mechanical fasteners in high end applications, and the increasing demand for high temperature thermoplastic resins for composite applications is driving the global high temperature resin market.

Composites is the fastest growing application of the high temperature resin

High temperature composites are used in various industries such as aerospace & defense, transportation, building & construction, and marine. High temperature resins are used in composites to increase resistivity to ignition and the reduction of smoke, fume emission, and heat release. These properties of high temperature resins in composites are driving their use in the rail, aerospace, and building & construction industries. In the aerospace & defense industry, they are used in sidewalls, ceilings, edges, bulkheads, flooring & doors, window reveals, seating, ducting, and latches.

Epoxy is the largest market for high temperature resin

Epoxy is widely used as a high temperature resin as it has superior properties, such as high adhesion, impact resistance, flexibility, chemical and solvent resistance, and others. High temperature epoxy resins offer a unique combination of adhesion, chemical resistance, and physical properties that provide outstanding protection against severe corrosive environments. They are extensively used in industrial applications such as refineries, chemical plants, and marine equipment, such as offshore drilling platforms, and merchant ships.

India to register the highest growth rate in the high temperature resin

The high temperature resin market in India is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period in the global high temperature resin market. India offers high growth opportunities in the high temperature resin market due to the rapid urbanization and industrialization in the country. The key application industry for high temperature resins is the electronics industry, which is projected to register double-digit growth during the next five years. Electronics and hardware are the main components required by several industrial sectors, such as information technology, telecommunications, automobiles, electronic appliances, and special medical equipment, among others. India has a high growth potential in the aviation sector and this is driving the high temperature resin market for aerospace adhesives in the country.

Key market players in the high temperature resin market

The key players in this market are Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Hexion Inc. (U.S.), Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan), DIC Corporation (Japan), Henkel AG & Co., KGaA (Germany), Dow Corning Corporation (U.S.), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Royal Tencate N.V. (Netherlands), and BASF SE (Germany).

