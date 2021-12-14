Pet Wearable Market Drivers, Regional Outlook and Business Development Analysis till 2027

San Jose, California , USA, Dec 14, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Pet Wearable Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global pet wearable market size is projected to account for USD 4.6 billion by 2027, according to a report published by Million Insights. Growing pet humanization has resulted in the rise in spending on pet care and safety, which, in turn, has supplemented the growth of the market. Wearable devices help in tracking and identifying various health parameters of pets.

As estimated by APPA, the United States spent USD 72.1 billion on pet care in 2018. This expenditure is anticipated to increase further owing to the rise in the number of pet adoption. Several countries in Asia Pacific such as India and China are also witnessing high spending on the pet.

North America accounted for the highest share in the market in 2019, primarily because of a large number of pets such as cats and dogs. In addition, increasing awareness about pet well-being in the country has further supplemented the growth. Besides, Asia Pacific is likely to witness the highest growth in the market as people have increased their spending on pet care. China and India are the major countries attributing to the growth of the Asia Pacific.

Major market players are Konectera Inc., Intervet Inc., Datamars; Fitbark, Invisible Fence and Allflex USA among others. The market is also witnessing the entry of several new players who are introducing innovative solutions. Several strategic initiatives undertaken by market players are new product developments, merger & acquisition, partnerships and others.

Pet Wearable Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

RFID

GPS

Sensors

Pet Wearable Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Identification & Tracking

Behavior Monitoring & Control

Facilitation, Safety & Security

Medical Diagnosis & Treatment

Pet Wearable Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

