Rail Mounted Gantry Crane Market to Gain Substantial Growth During the Forecast Period 2021-2025

The Rail Mounted Gantry Crane Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global rail mounted gantry crane market size is anticipated to attain USD 399.7 million, by the end of 2025, according to the new report by Million Insights. Increasing port investments, large-vessel size, and global trade activities are expected to be key factors boosting the market growth.

Growing marine transport industry with high demand for large vessels that can be used for transportation of big containers simultaneously. These key factors are influencing port operators towards enhancing their capabilities to meet the high demand for large vessels.

Transshipments are projected to increase owing to rising trade activities in the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific region. These activities are projected to surge the demand for large vessels with better transportation of big containers from one port to another. This is proliferating the demand for cranes for handling large-sized containers at high speed.

Rail-mounted cranes are considered as a popular choice among the companies in the market. Moreover, strict government policies, with preferences for eco-friendly, and that can operate on electricity. In addition, anti-collision systems, intelligent systems, and container positioning systems are highly used in rail-mounted gantry cranes.

Key manufacturers in the rail mounted gantry crane market include Konecranes Plc, Anupam Industries limited, Terex Corporation, Doosan Heavy Industries Vietnam Co., Mi-Jack Products, MAC PORTMacchine Operatrici Portualis.r.l., TNT Crane & Rigging, Liebherr Group, and SANY GROUP.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

In 2016, 0 to 40 tons capacity segment led the RMG crane market with highest share. 40.1 and above tons capacity type segment is projected to propel at the fastest CAGR of around 4.6% during the forecasted period.

Growing development in panama canal, and growing need for large vessels is anticipated to surge the need for rail mounted cranes.

Europe region is projected to register the CAGR of over 3.0% in the next few years.

Asia Pacific region is projected to propel at highest CAGR and is estimated to account for over USD 155.0 million by end of 2025.

In 2017, Chinese government has announced investment of over USD 50.0 billion in Brazil port infrastructural development.

Rail Mounted Gantry Crane Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Latin America

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

