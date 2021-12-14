Patient Handling Equipment Market to Reach $13.9 billion by 2026 – Explore The Business Opportunities

Illinois, United States, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ —

This report aims to provide detailed insights into the global safe patient handling equipment market. It provides valuable information on the type, procedure, application, and region in the market. Furthermore, the information for these segments, by region, is also presented in this report. Leading players in the market are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.

Expected Revenue Growth:

[295 Pages Report] The global patient handling equipment market is projected to reach USD 13.9 billion by 2026 from USD 12.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.3%.

Key Factors Driving Market Growth:

The growth of this market is primarily driven by the rising geriatric and obese populations, high risk of injuries to caregivers during the manual handling of patients, growing patient admissions in hospitals, and the implementation of regulations ensuring the safety of healthcare personnel during the manual lifting process.

“Patient transfer devices was the largest and fastest-growing segment in the type of patient handling equipment market in 2020”

Based on type, the patient handling equipment market is segmented into mobility devices, medical beds, bathroom & toilet assist equipment, patient transfer devices, and stretchers & transport chairs in 2020, the patient transfer devices segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing installation of ceiling lifts in hospitals and the growing adoption of patient lifts for bariatric patient handling.

Hospitals are the largest end users of patient handling equipment

Based on end user, the patient handling equipment market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, and other end users (elderly care facilities, emergency medical services, long-term acute care centers, trauma centers, and nursing homes). The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of patient handling devices market in 2020. The large share of this segment is primarily attributed to the growing patient population, rising geriatric population, growing number of disabled people, increasing number of injuries caused during the patient handling process, and the increasing preference for patient handling equipment over manual handling in hospitals.

Europe will continue to dominate the patient handling equipment market during the forecast period

On the basis of region, the patient handling devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Europe accounted for the largest share of the global patient handling equipment market. The large share of this regional segment is attributed to the growing number of government and non-government initiatives regarding the adoption of safe patient handling equipment and the presence of a large number of patient handling equipment manufacturers in Europe. The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Market growth in the Asia Pacific is attributed to the growing number of healthcare facilities in Asian countries.

The major players in the patient handling equipment market include Arjo (Sweden), Hill-Rom Holdings (US), and Invacare (US).

Arjo is the leading player in the patient handling devices market. The company offers a broad range of patient handling equipment that ensures safe, comfortable, and dignified patient transfer. The company is expected to grow at a high rate in the patient handling market during the forecast period, owing to a strong geographic presence, product innovation, robust brand image, wide distribution network, and continuous expansions in developed and developing regions. Arjo focuses on expanding its presence in the patient handling devices market with the adoption of organic and inorganic growth strategies.