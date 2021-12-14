Industrial Exhaust Fan Market to Register a Stout Growth by 2031-end

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the industrial exhaust fan market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for industries will witness a steady recovery in short term as expenditure on the manufacturing sector is increasing after the pandemic, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run.

Demand from the Automobile sector is expected to increase during the forecast period. The demand will further increase in developing countries when more and more companies start expansions and is anticipated to grow at a moderate CAGR during the forecast period.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of the Industrial Exhaust Fan Market?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of the market are

Air System Components

ACTOM

Cincinnati fans

Johnson Controls

Polypide Ventilation

Systemair

Twin City Fan

Loren Cook

Munters

Vortice

Key Segments

By Type

Centrifugal Fans

Axial Fans

Others

By End-user

Oil and Gas industry

Chemical industry

Metal and Mining industry

Textile industry

Automobile industry

Other industries

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Stores

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe

East Asia China, Japan, South Korea

South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia

Oceania Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



