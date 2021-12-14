Glue Pen Market value projected to expand by 2031

2021-12-14

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the glue pen market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for these pens will witness steady recovery in the short term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run.

These pens have numerous applications in various industry and with a rise in demand for products from industries such as electrical, furniture and others, sales of these pens will see a growth in upcoming years.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Glue Pen?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the market are

  • EK Tools
  • Elmers
  • Zig Glue
  • Hobbycraft
  • Aleene’s Company
  • Scotch Brand
  • Sakura glue
  • Tombow USA
  • Kuretake
  • Sticky
  • Tonic

Key Segments

By Product Type

  • 6 ml
  • 10 ml
  • Others

By Application

  • Home Decoration
  • Furniture
  • Art & Craft
  • Electronics
  • Packaging
  • Others

By Distribution Channel

  • Online Channel
    • Manufacturers website
    • Third Party E-Commerce Websit
    • Offline Channel
    • Department Store
    • Specialty Store
    • Super Markets
    • Others

By Region

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
    • Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
  • East Asia
    • China, Japan, South Korea
  • South Asia
    • India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
  • Oceania
    • Australia and New Zealand
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

  • Glue Pen Market Report Highlights:

    • Detailed overview of the parent market
    • Changing market dynamics in the industry
    • In-depth market segmentation
    • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
    • Recent industry trends and developments
    • Competitive landscape
    • Strategies of key players and products offered
    • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
    • A neutral perspective on market performance
    • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

About Fact.MR
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions.We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai.While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise.Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed.
Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
E: sales@factmr.com
Website: https://www.factmr.com

