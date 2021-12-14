Glue Pen Market value projected to expand by 2031

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the glue pen market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for these pens will witness steady recovery in the short term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run.

These pens have numerous applications in various industry and with a rise in demand for products from industries such as electrical, furniture and others, sales of these pens will see a growth in upcoming years.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Glue Pen?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers in the market are

EK Tools

Elmers

Zig Glue

Hobbycraft

Aleene’s Company

Scotch Brand

Sakura glue

Tombow USA

Kuretake

Sticky

Tonic

Key Segments

By Product Type

6 ml

10 ml

Others

By Application

Home Decoration

Furniture

Art & Craft

Electronics

Packaging

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online Channel Manufacturers website Third Party E-Commerce Websit Offline Channel Department Store Specialty Store Super Markets Others



By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe

East Asia China, Japan, South Korea

South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia

Oceania Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Glue Pen Market Report Highlights: Detailed overview of the parent market Changing market dynamics in the industry In-depth market segmentation Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value Recent industry trends and developments Competitive landscape Strategies of key players and products offered Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective on market performance Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint



