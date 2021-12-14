High-Temperature Epoxy Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2031

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, high-temperature epoxy market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for these epoxies will witness steady recovery in the short term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run. These epoxies has application in so many industries and they can be used in so many purposes like coating, adhesive purpose and others the demand for these epoxies is expected to see a growth in projected period of the report.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of High-Temperature Epoxy?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of high-temperature epoxy include

BASF SE

3M Company

Evonik Industries

The Dow Chemical Company

Chang Chun Plastic Company Ltd

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Jiangsu Sanmu Group

Cukdo Chemical

Nan Ya Plastic Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

DIC corporations and others.

Key Segments

By type

Below 150 degree Celsius

150 – 300 degree Celsius

Above 300 degree Celsius

By Application

Adhesives

Coating

Composites

Potting & Encapsulating

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Stores

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East South Africa Other Africa



High-Temperature Epoxy Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

