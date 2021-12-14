High-Temperature Epoxy Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by 2031

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, high-temperature epoxy market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031. Demand for these epoxies will witness steady recovery in the short term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run. These epoxies has application in so many industries and they can be used in so many purposes like coating, adhesive purpose and others the demand for these epoxies is expected to see a growth in projected period of the report.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of High-Temperature Epoxy?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of high-temperature epoxy include

  • BASF SE
  • 3M Company
  • Evonik Industries
  • The Dow Chemical Company
  • Chang Chun Plastic Company Ltd
  • Aditya Birla Chemicals
  • Jiangsu Sanmu Group
  • Cukdo Chemical
  • Nan Ya Plastic Corporation
  • Huntsman Corporation
  • DIC corporations and others.

Key Segments

By type

  • Below 150 degree Celsius
  • 150 – 300 degree Celsius
  • Above 300 degree Celsius

By Application 

  • Adhesives
  • Coating
  • Composites
  • Potting & Encapsulating
  • Construction
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Others

By Distribution Channel 

  • Online
  • Offline Stores

By Region

  • North America
    • US & Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil, Mexico, Others
  • Western Europe
    • EU5
    • Nordics
    • Benelux
  • Eastern Europe
  • Asia Pacific
    • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
    • Greater China
    • India
    • ASEAN
    • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Japan
  • Middle East and Africa
    • GCC Countries
    • Other Middle East
    • South Africa
    • Other Africa

High-Temperature Epoxy Market Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of the parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

