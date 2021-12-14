Dog Sunglasses Market To Witness Steady Expansion During 2021-2031

Posted on 2021-12-14 by in Consumer Services // 0 Comments

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the dog sunglasses market is set to witness a high growth rate during 2021-2031. Demand for dog sunglasses will witness steady recovery in the short term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run.

The growing concern of pet owners and trainers pertaining to pet’s eye damage during outdoor activities and increasing expenditure by social media lovers on new trendy dog goggles to gain popularity are some of the key drivers. The market is about to create ample opportunities for newcomers to enter and flourish.

To Get In-depth Insights Request for Sample here –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6353

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Dog Sunglasses?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of dog sunglasses includes Hot Dogs Cool Cats, Dongguan Kingspeed Pet Products, QUMY, SUNRISE BUSINESS GROUP, Rex Specs, VANVENE, Doggles ILS and other prominent players.

Manufacturers are practicing organic and inorganic tactics such as mergers, acquisitions, alliances, product launches, and more to draw new customers and gain market share. Apart from that many of the players are involved in introducing newer shades of sunglasses for dogs, which not only shields the eye but also, make them look funky. Owing to such strategies, the market players are successfully adding newer customer in their business at a faster pace.

Key Segments

  • By Size

    • Small
    • Medium
    • Large

  • By Application

    • Vision Improvement
    • Eye Shielding
    • Others

  • By Distribution Channel

    • Online Mode
      • Super and Hyper Markets
      • Convenience Store
      • Others
    • Offline Mode
      • Direct Sales
      • Third Party E-Commerce  Sales

  • By Region

    • North America
      • US & Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
    • East Asia
      • China, Japan, South Korea
    • South Asia
      • India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
    • Oceania
      • Australia and New Zealand
    • Middle East and Africa
      • GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6353

What is Driving Demand in Dog Sunglasses Market?

Protection of dog’s eyes during outdoor activities is one of the prime driving factors for increasing demand for dog goggles. Dogs being hyperactive are susceptible to frequent eye damages outdoors. Due to which dog owners always prefer to make their dog wear such glasses.

This doesn’t stop here, even many dog owner’s love to give a makeover to their beloved pet thus, are spending on different shades of goggles to make their pup’s look funky and posting pictures on social media to gain likes. Also, social media trends of wearing matching goggles by both the pet and the owner to gain popularity have been observed.

Factors discussed above have been creating a demand for a different variety of goggles and thus, are ready to trade for such products. This depicts that the dog sunglasses business has high potential in the current era and will showcase a higher growth rate in the coming years.

Factors Affecting Increasing Sales of Dog Sunglasses

There are four major reasons why dogs are made to wear goggles outdoors. The below points discusses the following:

  • Dog breeds such as Pugs, Boston Terriers have large eyes and are easily susceptible to cuts, ulcers etc. Such dogs are much closer to the ground, if they tend to run into spikey bushes or plants it may harm their eyes severely. For such breed goggles are mostly preferred during outdoor activities
  • In Breeds such as German Shepherds, long exposure to UV rays could trigger an autoimmune disease in them called as pannus. Such, disease could result in blindness in them. Thus, they are made to wear sun glasses outdoors
  • Dogs such as rescue dogs or police dogs who are made to work in harsh conditions are equipped with goggles in order to prevent damages during operations
  • When a dog has undergone cataract surgery and is in the stage of recovery the frequency of itchiness in eyes is more in that period. Thus, dogs try to rub on it which could damage their eye. To protect from it dog goggles or visors are equipped on them

All these points above highlights the importance of dog sun glasses. And these are the prime reasons why the sales of such products is increasing. Thus, contributing towards increasing dog sunglasses business as a whole.

Enquire Before Buying Here –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=6353

US and Canada Dog Sunglasses Market Outlook

According to pet organizations American Pet Product Association and Canadian Animal Health Institute, there are approximately eighty-five million pet-owning households in the United States, and approximately fifty per cent of Canadian households have pets. Among the nearly more than thirty per cent of people have dogs as common pets.

In comparison to other countries around the world, per capita spending on pet health and accessories is very high here. As a result of these factors, the dog sunglasses industry in the United States and Canada is quite booming. To increase sales and product penetration, manufacturers in the US and Canada are practicing organic and inorganic strategies. As a result, new market opportunities in the dog sunglasses business have emerged in these countries.

Request ToC    

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=6353

Asia Demand Outlook for Dog Sunglasses Market

Asia holds a competitive share for dog sunglasses demand. China and ASEAN countries collectively account for a higher number of dog population. Per capita expenditure on dog wellness and health is higher in these countries. Here, dogs are not only used for petting but also used in police, defense and other frontline activities. Involving in such activities requires wearing goggles to prevent severe eye injuries during operations.

Also, people here are highly active on social media platforms, involved in frequently posting pictures with their pet dogs. Thus, are readily spending on different sunglasses shades so, as to post pictures with their beloved pets.

These factors show that the demand for the dog sunglasses business is quite high in this region and will continue to do so in the coming years.

COVID-19 pandemic has a massive effect on the dog sunglasses business. Posing a significant downfall in demand from the end-users. With people giving preference to only essentials purchase and reduced outdoor activities with their dogs owing to imposed lockdown has projected a negative demand graph during Q2 and Q3.

Reducing cases in some of the regions led opening of lockdowns thus, businesses started regaining their original demand curve. The dog sunglasses business sales are expected to fully recover by the end of 2021 Q4.

For More Insight-https://www.einpresswire.com/article/556506273/why-is-demand-for-polymer-matrix-composites-rising-in-personal-protection-report-fact-mr

Dog Sunglasses Market Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Download the complimentary copy of ‘Global Packaging Ebook’ from our MarketNgage platform 

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution