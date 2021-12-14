Dog Sunglasses Market To Witness Steady Expansion During 2021-2031

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the dog sunglasses market is set to witness a high growth rate during 2021-2031. Demand for dog sunglasses will witness steady recovery in the short term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run.

The growing concern of pet owners and trainers pertaining to pet’s eye damage during outdoor activities and increasing expenditure by social media lovers on new trendy dog goggles to gain popularity are some of the key drivers. The market is about to create ample opportunities for newcomers to enter and flourish.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Dog Sunglasses?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of dog sunglasses includes Hot Dogs Cool Cats, Dongguan Kingspeed Pet Products, QUMY, SUNRISE BUSINESS GROUP, Rex Specs, VANVENE, Doggles ILS and other prominent players.

Manufacturers are practicing organic and inorganic tactics such as mergers, acquisitions, alliances, product launches, and more to draw new customers and gain market share. Apart from that many of the players are involved in introducing newer shades of sunglasses for dogs, which not only shields the eye but also, make them look funky. Owing to such strategies, the market players are successfully adding newer customer in their business at a faster pace.

Key Segments

By Size Small Medium Large

By Application Vision Improvement Eye Shielding Others

By Distribution Channel Online Mode Super and Hyper Markets Convenience Store Others Offline Mode Direct Sales Third Party E-Commerce Sales

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

What is Driving Demand in Dog Sunglasses Market? Protection of dog’s eyes during outdoor activities is one of the prime driving factors for increasing demand for dog goggles. Dogs being hyperactive are susceptible to frequent eye damages outdoors. Due to which dog owners always prefer to make their dog wear such glasses. This doesn’t stop here, even many dog owner’s love to give a makeover to their beloved pet thus, are spending on different shades of goggles to make their pup’s look funky and posting pictures on social media to gain likes. Also, social media trends of wearing matching goggles by both the pet and the owner to gain popularity have been observed. Factors discussed above have been creating a demand for a different variety of goggles and thus, are ready to trade for such products. This depicts that the dog sunglasses business has high potential in the current era and will showcase a higher growth rate in the coming years.

Factors Affecting Increasing Sales of Dog Sunglasses There are four major reasons why dogs are made to wear goggles outdoors. The below points discusses the following: Dog breeds such as Pugs, Boston Terriers have large eyes and are easily susceptible to cuts, ulcers etc. Such dogs are much closer to the ground, if they tend to run into spikey bushes or plants it may harm their eyes severely. For such breed goggles are mostly preferred during outdoor activities

In Breeds such as German Shepherds, long exposure to UV rays could trigger an autoimmune disease in them called as pannus. Such, disease could result in blindness in them. Thus, they are made to wear sun glasses outdoors

Dogs such as rescue dogs or police dogs who are made to work in harsh conditions are equipped with goggles in order to prevent damages during operations

When a dog has undergone cataract surgery and is in the stage of recovery the frequency of itchiness in eyes is more in that period. Thus, dogs try to rub on it which could damage their eye. To protect from it dog goggles or visors are equipped on them All these points above highlights the importance of dog sun glasses. And these are the prime reasons why the sales of such products is increasing. Thus, contributing towards increasing dog sunglasses business as a whole.