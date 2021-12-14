Toy Dog Market To Incur Rapid Extension During 2021-2031

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the toy dog market is set to witness moderate growth during 2021-2031. Demand for these toys will witness steady recovery in the short term, with an optimistic growth outlook in the long run. Increasing expenditure on toy dogs by the consumers and adoption of products by different age groups to reduce stress and loneliness are the major driving factor in this business. Being a pre-established market shows that the demand here is quite high and the path for new entrants is clear.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Toy Dog?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Toy Dog include FurReal friends, Liberty Imports, VTech, Sophia’s, Basic Fun, Haktoys, Joy For All, Dongguan Yuankang Plush Toys Co., Ltd., Shandong Kids Keen Toys Co., Ltd., Yangzhou Guan Yue Houseware Co., Ltd. and other prominent players.

The toy dog business is highly fragmented in nature. Key players are practicing various organic strategies to sustain in the market. By offering bundled products for sale, they are easily attracting newer customer towards them. Also, the majority of the key players are switching to online mode from offline owing to ease of purchasing for the customer due to the ongoing pandemic. Allowing them to create ample business opportunities to gain monetary benefits.

Key Segments

By Category Type

Soft Toy Dog Stuffed Toy Dog Plush Toy Dog

Push Pull Toy Dog

Electronic Controlled Toy Dog

Interactive Toy Dog

Remote Controlled Toy Dog Wired Control Wireless Control

Others

By Age Group

0-2 Years

2-4 Years

5-7 Years

6-9 Years

10 Years & Up

By Distribution Channel

Online Mode Super and Hyper Markets Convenience Store Others

Offline Mode Direct Sales Third Party E-Commerce Sales



By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe

East Asia China, Japan, South Korea

South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia

Oceania Australia and New Zealand

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

What is Driving the Demand for Toy Dog Market? The requirement pertaining to toy dogs differs from person to person. The majority of the toy purchasers are the ones buying it to keep their little ones engaged and avoid the mess at home. Also, the social media trend among teenagers of posting pictures with their fluffy toys to gain likes and followers is one of the major driving factors. Apart from that, the demand from the aging population is expected to increase owing to the need for a companion during lone times. All these points collectively trigger the increasing demand for these toys and thus, creating ample opportunities for the manufacturers and suppliers in this business.

Key Factors Supporting the Surge in Toy Dog Sales Factors below explain the importance of toy dog in different age groups: Smart interactive dog toys are more effective in teaching younger kids rhymes and easily makes them learn it

They engage ones, kids, during their absence

Soft toy acts as a stress reliever for busy working-class people under stress

Infants and kids develop speaking skills while pretending to interact with the toys

They build empathy and compassion in younger ones thus, develop an appreciation for relationships during pretend playing with the toy

Among, elderly people keeping such stuffed dogs with them avoids loneliness and keeps them occupied