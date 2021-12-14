Dustless Workstations Market To Perceive Substantial Growth During 2021-2031

Who are the key manufacturers of Dustless Workstations Market?

The prominent players in the market are

NARKsafe™

BenchVent

Air Science® Technologies Ltd.

Mystaire

Cole-Parmer

CLEATECH

Airclean Systems

HEMCO

The market is expected to show consolidated growth due to high manufacturing and skilled labour cost. The majority of the players are located in the region like North America and Europe owing to high demand and easy availability of the raw material.

The prominent players in the market are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies such as a merger, acquisitions, product launch and expansion to increase their revenue. Furthermore, density economies are a primary driving force behind the desire for dustless workstations.

Key Segments

Based on the Material Stainless Steel Polypropylene

Based on the Filter HEPA filters ULPA filters Organic carbon filters Acid-sulfur carbon filters Ammonia-amine carbon filters Formaldehyde carbon filters Mixed-bed carbon filters Radioisotope carbon filters

Based on the End User Hospitals & Diagnostic laboratories Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies Academic & Research laboratories

Based on Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Benelux, and Rest of Europe. East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia. Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa.



What are the driving factors for Dustless Workstations Market? The rising pollution and healthcare units are increasing the application of ductless workstations in the upcoming years. It helps in the removal of harmful chemicals, vapors, and particles from the laboratory atmosphere to give successful results of the experiments. The dustless workstations come with an alarm which indicates the replacement of the filters safeguarding the wellbeing of the person operating it and the device. They act as an alternative over the traditionally used chemicals tops which are directly being installed over the building exhaust system. The drivers for the market are low installation cost, easy mobility, low maintenance costs, and customizability as per the requirements of the end-user. Ductless workstations are ideal for laboratories that need mobility, handle low to medium amounts of chemicals, and are looking for a cost-effective maintenance and installation alternative. Ductless workstations have several advantages over traditional workstations, including low installation and operational costs, ease of mobility, energy efficiency, safety, and great adaptability. These benefits are expected to propel the global ductless workstation market forward over the forecast period. In addition, the burgeoning pharmaceutical sector and an increasing number of hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, and research & development institutes in developing economies like India, Russia, Brazil, and China are expected to drive demand for ductless workstations throughout the projection period.

COVID-19 impact on Dustless Workstations Market? COVID-19 pandemic has caused a significant impact on the dustless workstation market as this pandemic escalated the demand for the products. The sales and demand for dustless workstations increased due to the rising application in the medical industry.