Bag & Bag Aerosol Can Market To Undertake Strapping Growth During 2021-2031

Aerosols are colloidal systems of solid or liquid phases suspended in the gas. This bag & bag aerosol can uses nitrogen or compressed air as a propellant, to reduce the carbon footprint to a large extent. Also, the technology inhibits the contact between the product and oxygen, which keeps the fragrances and colors stable for a longer duration.

The demand for the product has been improved and it is thus salable for a longer period whereas, the development of the pharmaceutical industry in North America region due to rising health problems among the people is likely to result to increase the sales. According to the latest study by Fact.MR, the global bag & bag aerosol can market size is estimated to grow at a significant rate of more than 5% over the forecast period.

The manufacturers should further stimulate the development of products such as throat spray, medical adhesive dissolving spray and others, which should propel the sales. The growth of the personal care and pharmaceutical industries globally due to the factors such as improved living standards, increasing public awareness, and increased purchasing power should benefit the market. Also, the introduction of environment friendly products for the food and pharmaceutical industries should stimulate growth.

Besides, the high cost involved in making aerosol bag products should further increase the swapping cost for key players, which will cause to limit the overall growth. Thus, the bag & bag aerosol can is perceived as the “value for money” packaging solution among manufacturers and consumers, which is expected to surge globally during the forecast period.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Bag & Bag Aerosol Can?

The prominent players in the market are

KOH-I-NOOR Mlada Vozice

Lindal Group Holding GmbH

Coster Tecnologie Speciali S.p.A.

Aptar Group Inc

Exal Corporation

Summit Packaging Systems

Precision Valve Corporation

Chicago Aerosol.

These key players resolute in North America and other developed regions conquer a momentous share worldwide. Major producers are expected to shift their industries in developing regions such as Central and South America, Middle East & Africa and the Asia Pacific. This change is expected at looking at their improved sales and service branches in these regions in order to increase global share.

Additionally, manufacturers are investing considerably in improving their R & D competencies as well as are focusing on getting pertinent insights and consumer inclinations that subsidize to building commercial strategies. For instance, in 2019, Aptar Group Inc. had launched fan spray insert technology for bag aerosol cooking sprays.

However, regional clusters including North America and Asia Pacific region aiding the local manufacturers are presenting defies to global manufacturers posing their products at composite points which in turn is favorably disturbing the overall bag & bag aerosol can market revenues.

Key Segments

By Product Type Aerosol Bag on Valve Standard Bag on Valve Non-Spray Bag on Valve

By Container Type Aluminum Tin Plate Steel Plastic

By Capacity Below 30 ml 30 ml – 100 ml 100 ml – 500 ml Above 500 ml

By Valve Type Male Valve Female Valve

By Application Cosmetic & Personal Care Pharmaceutical Homecare Food & Beverages Automotive

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments by product type, by container type, by capacity, by valve type, by application and by geographies.

The development in eco-friendly packaging is expected to create new opportunities for the product in the forecast period. Rising urbanization and structure developments in emerging countries is expected to drive the demand for bag aerosol in household and paint products. Additionally, the introduction of the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) approved bag aerosol products is gaining more attention and is expected to boost the sales in forecast period. In the case of metal packaging, innovations in products due to the rising environmental concerns and consumer convenience is being witnessed, for example, hydrocarbons are being replaced by compressed gases as propellants and innovation is done by introducing the inner plastic bag and splitting the product from the propellant.

Rising Food & Beverage Industry Likely to Augment Bag & Bag Aerosol Can Sales Rising application of bag & bag aerosol can in the food & beverage industry as it is mostly used for packaging food products since it maintains the purity and freshness of the product and is expected to foster the overall growth. This product ensures veracity and helps to keep the food product fresh for a longer time. It also provides efficient and precise usage of the food product. Moreover, the demand for whipped cream has been witnessed significant growth in the historical period owing to their rising demand for bakery products such as cheesecake, hot chocolate milkshakes, sundaes, ice creams, cupcakes, and pies. This is further expected to fuel the demand. The growing popularity of low-pressure bag on valve product that offers great efficiency with few effects of contamination is expected to offer profitable growth opportunity. The contents present in the low-pressure bag on the valve bestows in a pouring manner and are ideal for products such as wound washes, flavorings, coffee concentrates, and cooking oils. Hence, low-pressure bag on valve product is gaining massive traction in the market and this is expected to nurture the global growth.