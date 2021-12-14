Precision Link Carrier Market To Witness Exponential Growth By 2021-2031

Precision link carrier identifies the components with quality, speed, and high accuracy which allows the manufacturing companies to improve the efficiency of their assembly, marking & welding and also helps in the mechanical and optical inspection of various parts.

They help in automated assembly various manufacturing industries with accuracy and reliability due to which the demand for the product is increasing. Between, 2021-31 the precision link carriers business is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 7 %

This comprehensive report is intended to provide readers with a complete understanding of dynamics in the market. The report also provides a decision support framework that can help stakeholders of the industry to take the data-driven decision on growth, expansion, acquisition, and capacity addition.

Who are the Key Players Present in Market?

Manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors are among the key participants recognized across the globe which includes:

Alphabetech

Packam Controls

Motion Index Drives Inc.

Stelron Components

ITALPLANT srl

Sankyo Automation

DESTACO (Dover Corporation)

Cyclo Index (Leggett & Platt)

CDS (Bettinelli).

The market is fragmented with presence of a lot many players. The dominant players focuses on the product development and are bringing new innovation in precision link carrier. Players use a variety of tactics to stay competitive in the industry and to meet customer demand, they are expanding their business across different regions.

Key Segmentation

Based on product type, the market is segmented into: Carousel Conveyor Over-Under Conveyor

Based on end-use applications, the market is segmented into: Industrial Consumer Goods Others

Based on region, the market is segmented as North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

One of the major driving demands for precision link carriers is high-speed component assembly, especially when there are a large number of parts and complex assemble processes. Additionally, work operations are carried out along the carrier's liner section. Precision link carriers have compact modular-component and versatile design which is making them perfect for industries such as aerospace, solar, automotive, consumer products, etc., and medical devices as well. Also, they have the capability of precisely moving the fixtures, without the need for extra positioning systems to locate fixture parts before the start of procedures. With these many positives, the demand for precision link carriers is increasing and is estimated to project a double-digit CAGR by the end of 2031.

The precision link carrier frames are typically comprised of an expanded aluminum frame and steel plates, with a machined, hardened, and ground steel link track. Aluminum extrusion frames have the benefits of being flexible during long-distance transportation of the components kept on it. In addition, they are easy to assemble and allows for easy mounting of accessories. The aluminum links have less mass than steel links and possess high mechanical strength. Thus, they can carry heavy components with ease for longer distances. The benefits of the aluminum component in precision link carriers are attracting end-users in the market.