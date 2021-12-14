Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market worth $656 million – Recent Developments and Future Forecast

PUNE, India, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The Research Report on “Central Fill Pharmacy Automation Market by Product (Equipment (Medication Dispensing System, Automated Medication Compounding Systems, Workflow Management), Service (Process Optimization, Facility Design), Software), Vendor – Global Forecast”, is projected to reach USD 656 million by 2024 from USD 381 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.5%

The increasing demand for specialty drugs being dispensed by central fill pharmacies is one of the primary drivers propelling the growth of this market. Other factors such as the need to minimize medication errors, growing patient volume (which in turn is increasing the burden on pharmacies), and the growing focus on automation to reduce labor costs are also driving Pharmacy Automation Market growth.

Recent Developments in Pharmacy Automation Market;

– In 2018, TCGRx acquired Parata Systems, to expand the company’s existing growth initiatives with central fill, inventory control, and automated blister card packaging technologies.

– In 2018, ARxIUM, Inc., launched cGMP RIVA IV Compounding system for 503B facilities.

– In 2018, Swisslog Healthcare acquired Talyst Systems, LLC. With the aim of expanding Swisslog’s inpatient and outpatient pharmacy solutions along with the company’s field service network.

Industry Segmentation In Detailed:

The equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the central fill pharmacy automation market.

By product and service, the market is segmented by equipment, services, and software. The equipment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018. The equipment segment is further segmented into integrated workflow Process Automation systems, automated medication dispensing systems, automated packaging and labeling systems, automated tabletop counters, automated medication compounding systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, and other automated systems for tracking, tablet splitting, and filling. In 2018, the automated medication dispensing systems segment accounted for the largest share of the central fill pharmacy automation equipment market.

The Equipment vendors segment to dominate the central fill pharmacy automation market.

Based on the vendor, the market is segmented into equipment vendors and consulting vendors. The equipment vendors segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of the equipment vendors segment can be attributed to the wide range of products offered by them, vast geographic presence, strong technical expertise, and access to spare parts (resulting in reduced downtime). Also, these vendors offer the equipment, services, and software under one roof, making them the preferred choice among customers.

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

Prominent players in the central fill pharmacy automation market are ARxIUM, Inc. (US), RxSafe, LLC (US), TCGRX Pharmacy Workflow Solutions (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Omnicell, Inc. (US), ScriptPro (US), Kuka AG (Germany), Innovation (US), R/X Automation Solutions (US), Tension Packaging & Automation (US), Cornerstone Automation Systems, LLC (CASI, US), and QMSI (US)

McKesson Corporation is the leading player in the central fill pharmacy automation market, offering products such as drug dispensing systems along with pharmacy management software solutions in this market. McKesson’s high volume solutions offer better operational efficiency to healthcare facilities and also allow the company to customize solutions as per the requirement of different healthcare facilities. The company offers a wide range of services for centralized facilities such as consulting, setting-up, and integrating services, among others. The company reaches its customers through its wide network of distributors and sales offices located across the globe. McKesson focuses on partnering with payers, hospitals, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, and other organizations across the spectrum of care to deliver better care to patients in every setting. For this market, the company focuses on inorganic growth through acquisitions that either expand or complement its business. In January 2018, the company acquired RxCrossroads to enhance its portfolio of manufacturing solutions. The company also focuses on product innovation as a key strategy to enhance its market standing.

Geographical Analysis in Detailed:

North America dominated the central fill pharmacy automation market, followed by Europe, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The rising focus on providing value-based care to patients, increase in specialty medication dispensing, growing number of medication errors, and the need for automated systems for improved compounding and dispensing are major factors that have resulted in the increased adoption of central fill pharmacy automation equipment and services in North America.

