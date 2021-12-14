Leukapheresis Market worth $91 million by 2026 – Increasing incidence and prevalence of leukemia

PUNE, India, 2021-Dec-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The Research Report on “Leukapheresis Market by Product (Devices, Filters, Columns, Disposables), Leukopak (Mobilized, Non-Mobilized), Indication (ALL, NHL, Multiple Myeloma), Application (Research, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals, Pharma, Biotech) – Global Forecast to 2026″, the global leukapheresis products market is projected to reach USD 91 million by 2026 from USD 61 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The leukopaks market is expected to reach USD 662 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 41.9%

Growth Driver: Increasing incidence and prevalence of leukemia;

Globally, the incidence of leukemia has risen significantly. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2021, there will be an estimated 61,090 new cases of leukemia in the US. It is also estimated that there will be an estimated 23,660 deaths in 2021 due to leukemia in the US. The incidence rate of leukemia in children has increased by 1% year-on-year from 2008 to 2020. It can be inferred that the rising incidence of hyperleukocytic leukemia will drive the number of therapeutic leukapheresis procedures conducted in the coming years and, thereby, support the growth of the leukapheresis market.

Industry Segmentation In Detailed:

The leukapheresis disposables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the leukapheresis market

Based on type, the leukapheresis products market is segmented into leukapheresis disposables and leukaphersis devices. The large share of the leukapheresis disposables segment can be attributed to the recurrent use of disposables during leukapheresis procedures, increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for the collection of leukopaks and isolated PBMCs from leukopaks for research applications, and the increasing adoption of therapeutic leukapheresis procedures.

The research applications segment expected to grow at highest CAGR in the leukapheresis products market in the forecast period

Based on application, the leukapheresis market is segmented into research and therapeutic applications. The research applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the leukapheresis products market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for the development of cell-based immunotherapies and leukapheresis-derived primary cells in drug development.

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

The Prominent players in the Leukapheresis products and leukopaks market include Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), AllCells, LLC (US), and StemExpress, LLC. (US).

Terumo BCT is a leading player in the leukapheresis products market and accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020. The company offers apheresis equipment with the WBC removal protocol. The company focuses on capitalizing on the increased opportunities for adopting new therapies in response to unmet medical needs in the therapeutic apheresis business by prioritizing investments in strategically important emerging countries. In October 2018, the company collaborated with UniCAR Therapy Bio-Medicine Technology Co. (China) to allow the former company to utilize Terumo’s cell expansion devices to automate its manufacturing process for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy.

Geographical Analysis in Detailed:

The leukapheresis and leukopaks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The large share of this region can be attributed to the increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for the development of leukoreduced plasma and leukoreduced RBCs, growing adoption of leukopaks as a source of primary cells for research applications, increasing number of clinical trials for the development of CAR T-cell therapy using leukopaks.

