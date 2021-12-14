Spot Curing System Market Playing Significant Growth During 2021-2031

According to the latest research by Fact.MR, the spot curing system market is set to grow at a CAGR of over 4.5% during 2021-2031. The increasing usage of the product for disinfection in the medical sector and various other associated enterprises is set to be the key driving factor.

In addition, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the rapid growth of the electronics and the automotive industries in developed and developing regions of the world are anticipated will drive the demand forward in the forthcoming years.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Spot Curing System?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of spot curing system include

Excelitas

Dymax

LOCTITE

IST METZ

Ushio

Panasonic

Hönle Group

Toshiba

Omron

Delo

American Ultraviolet

Uvitron International

FUWO

Electro-Lite

The players manufacturing spot curing systems are strengthening their online presence in order to cater the customer across the globe. In addition, they are signing long-term contracts with the end-users for the supply of machine and its replacement parts with on demand services and technical assistance. There is still room for the new entrants in this business and can enter by partnering with the top players.

Key Segments

By Product UV LED Conventional Mercury Lamp

By Type Spot cure Flood cure Focused Beam Conveyor

By Pressure Type High Medium Low

By Application Bonding & Assembling Disinfection Coating & Finishing Printing Potting Temporary Masking Sealing

By Component HVAC Systems LED Grow Lights Control Systems & Sensors

By End-use Industry Medical Automotive Electronics Others

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

What is Driving Demand for Spot Curing System? The global spot curing systems market is expected to witness progressive growth in the coming years. The growth is due to increasing demand for low energy consumption and less space occupying spot curing machines. In addition, myriad benefits of spot curing systems is creating higher demand in the end-use industries. Such as there is no concern regarding pot life since it is a one-part system where there is no need to mix or measure. It helps in the removal of possible quantities of work in process scrap by allowing testing of parts soon after assembly and many more. The end-users needs are evolving and so the demand for newer product variety is increasing, which is, in turn, creating ample opportunities for the manufacturers. The inclining of end-users towards UV LED spot curing machines due to their enhanced efficiency and versatility over the conventional ones due to UV curing systems coupled with the aforementioned advantages is anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Enquire Before Buying Here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=6498

Automotive Recovery Likely to Augment Spot Curing System Sales The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the automotive industry owing to lowered demand. This has led the automotive sector to show a negative curve in the sales graph. As the automotive sector slowly and steadily recovers from the pandemic, the manufacturers will speed up the work upon the innovative and environmentally friendly products which will, in turn, enhance the prospects of the spot curing systems that are employed for various applications in the sector such as coating, printing, sealing and bonding among others.