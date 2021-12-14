Spray Fluxer Market To Be At Forefront By 2021-2031

According to latest research by Fact.MR, spray fluxer business is set to grow at a CAGR over 6.2% during 2021-2031. During the short-term forecast the demand is estimated to be muted owing to lowered sales from the automotive and aerospace industry. During the long-run the market will gain its momentum and will be on track. Furthermore, factors such as introduction of new technology and the growth in end-use industry to play a crucial role in controlling the demand curve.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Spray Fluxer?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of spray fluxer include

  • Senju Metal Industry
  • Tamura
  • Kurtz Ersa
  • Sono-Tek
  • TMPL Machines
  • National Solbot
  • Seho Systems GmbH
  • Mectronics
  • Horiba
  • Indium Corporation
  • Premier Industries
  • KOKI Company Ltd
  • FCT Solder
  • Inventec Performance Chemicals
  • Henkel
  • MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions
  • Shenzhen Tong fang Electronic New Material Co. Ltd.
  • La-Co Industries Inc
  • Johnson Matthey

Key players in the market are focusing on strengthening their global supply chain and logistics. The pre-established players are partnering with their regional universities and research organizations to develop high efficient and low cost product. The market is moderately consolidated, creating challenging situation for the new entrants during their initial phase. This can be overcome by establishing partnership with the leading players, in order to gain presence and newer opportunities in the spray fluxer business.

Key Segments

  • By Product

    • Stand alone
    • Reciprocating
    • Stationary

  • By End-use Industry

    • Aerospace & Avionics
    • Electronics
    • Automotive
    • Others

  • By Region

    • North America
      • US & Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
    • East Asia
      • China, Japan, South Korea
    • South Asia
      • India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia
    • Oceania
      • Australia and New Zealand
    • Middle East and Africa
      • GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

What is Driving Demand for Spray Fluxer?

The demand for air travel will be on the surge in the developing countries due to the increasing urge for improved standards of living in such regions. This will augment the growth of the aviation sector, which will in turn fuel the growth of the global spray fluxer business.

A rise in the replacements of old aircraft with state-of-the-art aircraft in accordance with the environmental regulations will surely aid towards the growth of its demand in the developed economies.

With the rising demand for fuel-saving and lightweight aircraft, various initiatives are taken by the governments in order to boost the aviation sector in the developing economies open forth new avenues of opportunities for the market.

The restrictions imposed in traveling by air recently in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will hinder the sales of spray fluxer for the short term, incentives given by the government to the aviation sector

Europe Demand Outlook for Spray Fluxer

Europe is one of the prominent regions of the global spray fluxer market holding more than 30% of the demand. The automotive sector is leading the demand in the region due to the rise in the application of reciprocating type spray fluxer in the industry.

The electronics sector is also observing rapid growth owing to the increase in demand owing to digitalization and the growing inclination of the younger generations and the millennials towards high-end electronics. This further widens prospects for the steady growth of demand for the product as well.

The region is a hub for a lot of automotive & aerospace industry and so the demand from them is significantly increasing. The regional manufacturers of spray fluxer are partnering with top-notch companies for the supply of their products.

This is allowing them to maintain their supply-demand cycle and free in-flow of cash. In the coming years, the regional business is set to grow at a rate of more than 1.3X projecting revenue higher than the historic period.

Reciprocating Spray Fluxer to Drive the Market Demand

The reciprocating spray fluxer segment is going to register a rapid growth compared to other segments’ by-products during the forecast period. The aerospace and aviation industry accounts for the highest share of demand for the global business.

However, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic demand is anticipated to decline from the sector mentioned above which will get compensated further through the rise of electronics and automotive industries in the developed economies. To cater to the growing demand key players in the market are extensively investing in developing better reciprocating spray fluxer for the automotive industry.

US and Canada Spray Fluxer Market Outlook

North America is the most prominent region, holding a majority share of the demand during the forecast period. In spite of being a fully established market, there is an increasing demand for spray fluxers in nations like the US and Canada. The US is one of the largest markets for spray fluxer in North America. The US spray fluxer business is set to follow the historic sales stats of high growth during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Demand for it in the US and Canada will be led automotive sector followed by the aviation industry. Aerospace is estimated to account for low demand for spray fluxer till 2025, a decline in air travel to continue.

However, demand from the US automotive sector will partially compensate for this sluggishness. Investments in innovative and state-of-the-art environmentally friendly technologies for the automotive sector in the United States and Canada are unlikely to decline significantly in 2022 and beyond, benefiting spray fluxer manufacturers.

Spray Fluxer Market Report Highlights:

  • Detailed overview of parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

