Growing Demand For Polycarbonate To Drive Dimethyl Carbonate Market From 2021 To 2026

PUNE, India, 2021-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Dimethyl Carbonate Market by Application (Polycarbonate Synthesis, Battery Electrolyte, Solvents, Reagents), End-Use Industry (Plastics, Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceuticals), Grade (Industry, Pharmaceutical, Battery), Region – Global Forecast to 2026″, The dimethyl carbonate market is projected to grow from USD 847 million in 2021 to USD 1,148 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2026. Growing demand for lithium-ion battery electrolytes is expected to drive the global dimethyl carbonate market.

The polycarbonate synthesis segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the dimethyl carbonate market in 2020.

By application, the polycarbonate synthesis segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the dimethyl carbonate market in 2020. Dimethyl carbonate is used to manufacture polycarbonate by the well-established and rapidly expanding non-phosgene melt process. Polycarbonate is used across industries such as automotive and electrical & electronics due to its superior physical properties such as heat resistance, impact resistance, structural stability, and optical transparency. The growing demand from polycarbonate from the automotive and electrical & electronics industries is driving the market for dimethyl carbonate across the globe.

The plastics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the dimethyl carbonate market in 2020.

By end-use industry, the plastics segment accounted for the largest share of the dimethyl carbonate market in 2020. Dimethyl carbonate is used as an intermediate in polycarbonate synthesis. PC has become an important environment-friendly and recyclable form of commercial polymer with numerous uses in different industries such as automotive, electrical & electronics. The growing demand for plastic products specially the polycarbonate is expected the drive the demand of dimethyl carbonate across the globe.

