Global Sales of Sprocket Market Is Projected To Expand At A Healthy C AGR of 7% Over The Forecast 2021 To 2031

Posted on 2021-12-15 by in Automotive // 0 Comments

The global automotive industry is witnessing drastic changes as result of technological advancements and introduction of electric vehicles. This will result in providing a boost to the sales of sprockets across regions. Furthermore, increasing demand from motorcycle OEMs will also complement demand growth over the forecast period.

With a wide range of application in end-use industries, such as linear motion in two wheelers, power transmission in building and construction, and the agriculture industry, demand for sprockets, especially steel sprockets, is set to increase at a faster rate in future.

As per the report published by Fact.MR, the global sprocket market is anticipated to expand at a noteworthy CAGR of 7% through 2031.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=707

Key Market Segments

Pitch

  • Standard
    •  Below 1/2 Inch
    •  1/2 – 1 Inch
    •  1 – 1.5 Inch
    •  1.5 – 2 Inch
    •  Above 2 Inch
  •  Customized

Material

  • Steel
    •  Stainless Steel
    •  Carbon Steel
  •  Cast Iron
  •  Thermoplastics
  •  Others

Bore

  • Plain
  •  Taper Lock

Strand

  • Simplex
  •  Duplex
  •  Triplex

Application

  • Conveyors
  •  Rotor Roller
  •  Other Drives

End Use Vertical

  • Bicycles
  •  Motorcycles
  •  Building & Construction
  •  Food & Beverages
  •  Glass & Plastic
  •  Textiles
  •  Agricultural Equipment
  •  Others

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=707

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia & Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • The global sprocket market is expected to grow 2X in value over the next ten years.
  • Plain bore sprockets are projected to hold a prominent market share in terms of value over the forecast period. However, taper lock bore sprockets are projected to resister a higher growth rate of 7.4% in terms of value.
  • Below ½ pitch sprockets are estimated to account for 30% revenue share of the market by 2021-end, but are expected to lose 39 BPS by 2031.
  • The thermoplastic segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of more than 8% in terms of value, to be valued at US$ 410 Mn by 2031-end.
  • Largest share is contributed by the building and construction segment in terms of sprocket demand, representing a CAGR of 7% across the forecast period.
  • The market in the U.S. and U.K. is expected to expand at a CAGR of close to 5% each through 2031.
  • Developing countries in Asia, such as China and India, will witness high growth, at expected CAGRs of 8.3% and 6.7%, respectively.

“Increasing industrialization and technological shift towards electric vehicles will facilitate marvellous growth opportunities for sprocket manufacturers during the 2021-2031 period,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/707

Competitive Landscape

North America and Europe are home to leading sprocket manufacturers such as Renold PLC, Rexnord Corp., Regal Beloit, SKF Group, Altra Industrial Motion, and others. East Asia, followed by South Asia, are emerging regions with potential market players such as Tsubakimoto Chain Group, Senqcia Corporation, and others. Latin America and MEA are steadily progressing on the back of improving manufacturing facilities across these regions.

  • Tsubakimoto Chain Group
  • Martin Sprocket and Gear Inc.
  • Rexnord Corporation
  • Regal Beloit
  • SKF Group
  • Renold PLC
  • PT international (Solve industrial Motion Group)
  • ABB
  • Boston Gear (Altra Industrial Motion)
  • Lovejoy (The Timken Company)

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global sprocket market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of pitch (standard and customized), material (steel, cast iron, thermoplastics, and others), strand (simplex, duplex and triplex), bore (plain and taper lock), application (conveyors, rotor rollers, and other drives), and end-use vertical (bicycles, motorcycles, building & construction, food & beverages, glass & plastic, textiles, agricultural equipment, and others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

More Related Reports By Fact.MR :

Cleaning Fluids Market – cleaning fluids market is expected to show commendable growth with a CAGR of 4.8% in the next 10 years

Drain Opener Chemicals Market – drain opener chemicals market is expected to show commendable growth at a CAGR of 5.1% in the next 10 years (2021-2031)

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.


Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Email: sales@factmr.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution