Global Sales of Vacutainer Blood Accumulation Cylinder Is Projected To Surge At A Noteworthy CAGR Of More Than 7% From 2021 To 2031

Rise in demand for serologic analysis and biopsy is evident due to high prevalence of numerous chronic diseases in the geriatric population. Changing demographics (ageing population) across developed regions is the requirement for medical equipment & devices at healthcare centres. Vacutainer manufacturers are concentrating on improving shelf life and production output to cater the growing market demand, globally. Increase in liquid biopsy analysis for non-invasive diagnostic applications and growing importance of pre-donation screening in blood transfusion are key enablers driving demand for vacutainers (vacuum-based blood collection tubes).

At present, North America holds the largest (over 50%) revenue in the global vacutainer market, owing to well-established healthcare facilities in the region since decades, especially in United States. As per the report published by Fact.MR, the global vacutainer market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 2.4 Bn by 2021, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of more than 7% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5719

Key Market Segments Covered

By Additive Vacutainers Without/No Additives Vacutainers With Additives Sodium Citrate Gel+ BCA Sodium Heparin Lithium Heparin EDTA Tubes Fluoride Oxalate Acid-citrate-dextrose EDTA + Gel

By Application Vacutainers for Venous Blood Collection Vacutainers for Capillary Blood Collection

By Buyer Type Vacutainers Used by Research Laboratories Vacutainers Used by Hospitals and Clinics Vacutainers Used by Diagnostic Chains

By Material Plastic (PET) Vacutainers Glass Vacutainers

By Region North America Latin America Europe MEA East Asia South Asia Oceania



Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=5719

Key Takeaways from Market Study

In 2020, one-half of market revenue was generated solely by North America.

Vacutainers with additives account for more than 80% of global sales, and are utilised at large in North America.

In 2020, North America and Europe together accounted for three-fourth global market share. The European market is expected to offer more than US$ 440 Mn absolute dollar opportunity over the next ten years.

The market is highly concentrated in nature, with companies such as Becton, Dickinson & Company and Medtronic PLC holding around 33% of the global market share.

In terms of buyer, hospitals and clinics held around 38% of overall market share in 2020.

Application in venous blood collection amounts for over 65% overall demand.

The market in East Asia is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 11% throughout 2021-2031, while that in China at 14.5%.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/5719

“Large number of regional players in East Asia offering vacutainers at significantly lower cost makes it difficult for international players to expand in the region,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Prominent Players

Tenko Medical System Corp.

Liuyang Sanli Medical Technology Development Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Hongyu Medical Commodity Co. Ltd

3M Company

Siemens Healthineers AG

GABA Therwil GmbH

Stryker Corporation

Baxter International

Medline Industries, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Guangzhou Improve Medical Instruments Co., Ltd

InterVacTechnology

Winning Strategy

Advancements in technology related to medication and new ways of drawing blood for biopsy are likely to impact the current medical equipment market in the near future. Devices such as Velano Vascular’s PIVO, which provided a new approach to draw blood and made it easier to avoid acute pain through its needle-less blood drawing system, are the future of blood drawing systems. Owing to the needs of end users, innovation in vacutainers that allow an individual to collect blood (with less penetration of needles) without the support of doctors or clinical staff can be a key winning strategy for manufacturers.

For More Insights https://www.biospace.com/article/demand-for-antiseptic-and-disinfectants-to-surpass-us-4-bn-in-2021-fact-mr-concludes-in-a-latest-study/

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global vacutainer market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study reveals essential insights on the basis of additive (with and without/no additive tubes), application (venous and capillary blood collection), buyer (research laboratories, hospitals & clinics, and diagnostic chains), and material (plastic (PET) and glass tubes), across seven regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, MEA, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania).

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.



Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com