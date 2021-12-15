PUNE, India, 2021-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The Ethylene Tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) market is projected to grow from USD 352.4 million in 2018 to USD 518.4 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2018 and 2023. The North American region is the largest consumer of ethylene tetrafluoroethylene across the globe. The growth of the North America ETFE market can be attributed to the increasing use of ethylene tetrafluoroethylene in various new applications such as films & sheets, wire & cables, tubes, and coatings.

Asahi Glass Company (Japan) and 3M (US) are the leading players operating in the ETFE market. These players adopted the strategies of contracts & agreements and new product launches between January 2013 and April 2018 to strengthen their position in the ETFE market and cater to the requirements of their customers. Contracts & agreements accounted for a share of 56% of the total growth strategies adopted by the key market players between January 2013 and April 2018.

Download PDF: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=245782263

Asahi Glass Company is a Japan-based glass manufacturing company. It manufactures flat glass, automotive glass, displays, and chemicals. The company operates through 4 business segments, namely, glass, chemicals, electronics, and ceramics/other. It offers glass for the construction and automotive industries. The glass manufactured by the company is also used in electronic displays. It also offers electronic materials for carrying out semiconductor processing, developing photonic components, and manufacturing display materials. The company offers chlor alkali products, urethane products, fluorochemicals, and specialty chemicals through its chemicals segment. Asahi Glass Company has been actively involved in new product launches in the ETFE market. For instance, in March 2016, the company launched Fluon ETFE LH-8000 that exhibits advanced adhesive properties. These properties allow it to bond with dissimilar materials such as polyamides, polyethylene, and metals. It is an ultra-low-melting resin that is cost-effective for applications in the chemicals, plastics, oil & gas, building, and paint industries. Fluon ETFE LH-8000 is used in chemical bags, hot water hoses, rubber hose mandrels, anti-stick conveyor belts, multilayer monofilaments, interlayer insulation films for electronic substrates, and tubes that are subjected to harsh environmental conditions.

Moreover, in February 2016, the company launched new ethylene tetrafluoroethylene resins and Fluon AH-ETFE, which are used in the automotive components such as liquid and vapor fuel lines, compressor hoses, fuel tanks, and filler necks due to their excellent performance.

Sample Request: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=245782263

3M is a diversified company, which manufactures and markets a wide range of products. It manufactures and distributes ethylene tetrafluoroethylene through its subsidiary, Dyneon, which is a part of the advanced materials division of the company. Dyneon is one of the leading producers of fluoropolymers in the world. Dyneon ETFE offered by Dyneon is suitable for use in a wide range of applications in the electronics, chemical processing, laboratory testing equipment, and outdoor architectural structure industries. Dyneon has a strong customer base, globally. In April 2018, Dyneon received a contract for renovating the world’s largest facade made of single layer ethylene tetrafluoroethylene film in the Mexican first division club, namely, FC Puebla. This facade is made of over 30,000 square meters of film and rises to a height of about 40 meters.