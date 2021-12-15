Cellulose Esters Market – Global Forecast to 2023

PUNE, India, 2021-Dec-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The growth of the cellulose esters market across the globe is driven by the increasing use of cellulose esters in coatings, films & tapes, and cigarette filters applications.

Among types, the cellulose acetate segment is projected to lead the cellulose esters market from 2018 to 2023 in terms of both, value and volume.

The cellulose acetate type segment is projected to lead the cellulose esters market during the forecast period in terms of both, value and volume. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the wide applicability of cellulose acetate esters in various applications such as cigarette filters, coatings, plasticizers, and films & tapes as these esters offer excellent mechanical and physical properties.

Download PDF: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=173641209

Among applications, the coatings segment is projected to lead the cellulose esters market from 2018 to 2023, in terms of value.

The coatings application segment is projected to lead the cellulose esters market during the forecast period, in terms of value. The growth of this segment of the market can be attributed to the increased use of cellulose esters in coatings required by the automotive and oil & gas industries.

In terms of value, the Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the cellulose esters market from 2018 to 2023.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to lead the cellulose esters market during the forecast period, in terms of value. The growth of the Asia Pacific cellulose esters market can be attributed to the increased demand for cellulose esters from China, India, and the Southeast Asian countries. Factors such as a shift in the cigarette manufacturing base from developed to emerging economies and an increase in the number of cellulose ester applications are expected to drive the growth of the Asia Pacific cellulose esters market during the forecast period.

Sample Request: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=173641209