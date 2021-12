Mushroom Coffee Market To Witness Widespread Expansion During 2021-2031

Mushroom Coffee Market: Overview

The global coffee consumption has seen moderate growth in the last few years, according to the International Coffee Organization. In emerging markets, demand for coffee is growing, where exports are at the forefront of the supply chain. While coffee remains a predominant staple, the recent introduction of mushroom coffee is witnessing lucrative opportunities. Being packed with impressive health benefits, several new players have emerged within the coffee sphere, introducing mushroom coffee for the health-conscious consumer.

However, the mushroom coffee market is in its infancy due to low awareness regarding the product. The number of players operating within the mushroom coffee market are a few which have resulted in limited supply and demand statistics. Due to less awareness, several players are focusing on marketing its mushroom coffee products through the use of social media influencers and targeting specific age groups.

Mushroom Coffee Market: Segmentation

The mushroom coffee market can be segmented on the basis of source, form, mushroom extract, packaging format and distribution channel

On the basis of source, the mushroom coffee market can be segmented into:

Arabica

Robusta

Liberica

On the basis of form, the mushroom coffee market can be segmented into:

Granular / Grounded

Powder / Instant

On the basis of mushroom extract, the mushroom coffee market can be segmented into:

Lion’s mane

Chaga

Cordyceps

Lingzhi

Others

On the basis of packaging format, the mushroom coffee market can be segmented into:

Sachets

Bottles (Plastic / Glass)

Packets

On the basis of distribution channel, the mushroom coffee market can be segmented into:

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

E-Commerce

Coffee Houses

Convenience Store

Independent Retailers

Mushroom Coffee Market: Key Players

The global mushroom coffee market is fragmented in nature, harboring a large number of regional and international market players such as Four Sigmatic, Sollo Foods, Fujian Xianzhilou Nutra-Industry CO.,Ltd, Super Organics and Ganoherb International. The mushroom coffee market is characterized by the presence of a large number of regional companies which offer a variety of products. These companies develop different strategies, such as providing mushroom coffee in various packaging formats and prices to suit every requirement. Other celebrated coffee brands like Starbucks, Tim Hortons and Lavazza are anticipated to capitalize on mushroom coffee in the future, exponentially improving the market. Starbucks have sales of over US$ 25 billion and incorporating mushroom coffee will broaden its product portfolio.

Mushroom Coffee Market: Dynamics

The growing inclination towards mushroom coffee revolves around the addition of several vitamins which are incorporated with the addition of mushroom extracts. Mushrooms have been used in medicine for a long time and recent research have shown mushroom containing the highest dietary source of antioxidants, glutathione and ergothioneine, which help protect the body from the kind of harm that can eventually lead to age-related diseases such as cancer. Mushroom coffee can provide a boost to everyone, but they are forming to be of particular benefit to individuals struggling with chronic diseases. Moreover, present producers of mushroom coffee are sourcing their coffee which is grown under strict conditions and without the use of inorganic pesticides and fertilizers. The mushroom coffee end product is being labelled as exclusively non-GMO and the entire production cycle is being structured by various regulatory bodies such as the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture).

