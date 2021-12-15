Extensive Growth Opportunities To Be Witnessed By Compound Horse Feedstuff Market By 2031

Compound Horse Feedstuff Market Forecast and CAGR

The animal feed industry is growing at a high pace owing to the increasing demand for healthy and energetic feed. Horse feed among all animal feed has witnessed steady market growth from past half decade and has created absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 180 Mn during historic time frame. The straight feed being provided to horses as a source of energy has shown incompleteness for diet. Whereas, compound horse feedstuff made horses more energetic and active. According to the latest research by Fact MR., the compound horse feedstuff market is set to witness substantial growth during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Key Segments

By Form

Pellets

Cubes

Powder

By Nutrition Type

High fiber

Low Starch

High protein

High fats

By Region

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East South Africa Other Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Compound Horse Feedstuff?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of compound horse feedstuff include

Big V Feeds

Triple Crown Horse Feeds

Bailey’s horse feeds

Nutrena Animal Feeds

Target Feeds Ltd

Spillers Horse Feeds

Omega Fields

Horse Tech Inc

Farmvet

Allen

Page

Others

What is Driving Demand for Compound Horse Feedstuff?

Equestrian sports gained tremendous popularity over the past few years, people across the globe especially in developed economies are opting for such sport over others. Expeditious international recognition of equestrian sports, such as endurance riding, horse racing, dressage events and others drive the requirement for compound horse feed and create an open space for the feed manufacturers.

The compound horse feed not only boosts up the performance and meets the high energy requirement of horses but also protects them from various muscular disorders such as laminitis and azoturia. Horses need dietary fats to perform well even without gallbladder horses can digest dietary fats which provide nutritional advantages such as, high vitamin absorption, omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acid and others. Growing demand for extensive nutrition of horses is the major factor driving the requirement for compound feedstuff.

