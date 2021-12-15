The Global Demand of Chickpeas Market, Growth Analysis, Latest Trends and Forecast till 2031

Newly released data from Fact.MR states the chickpeas market surpassed US$ 10.2 Bn by the end of 2021. In addition, canned chickpeas are gaining traction in North America. Thus, Fact.MR estimates that the revenues of chickpeas market will nearly double between 2021 and 2031, reaching nearly US$ 17.8 Bn in 2031 with a CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period.

Market Value for 2021 US$ 10.2 Bn Projected Value for 2031 US$ 17.8 Bn Growth Rate of Market (2021-2031) 5.7% CAGR Market Share of India 60% U.S Growth Prospects 45% Market Share

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Desi Chickpeas Kabuli Chickpeas

Form Dried Chickpeas Fresh/Green Chickpeas Frozen Chickpeas Preserved/Canned Chickpeas Chickpea Flour

Application Chickpeas for Direct Consumption Chickpeas for Salads Chickpea Snacks Chickpeas for Hummus and Tahini Chickpeas for Sweets and Desserts Chickpeas for Other Applications



A comprehensive estimate of the Chickpeas market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Chickpeas during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.

The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market Insights of Chickpeas.

Key stakeholders in Market including industry players, policymakers, and investors in various countries have been continuously realigning their strategies and approaches to implement them in order to tap into new opportunities.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of chickpeas are focusing on dwelling into business strategies and offering flavoured chickpeas. Furthermore, key expansion strategies relied upon by prominent manufacturers include collaborations with existing players, acquiring small-scale entities and securing approvals from regulatory authorities.

Wimmera Grain Co., a prominent Australian pulses manufacturer, offers a broad range of lentils, chickpeas, field peas and beans respectively. Some notable product offerings include small reds, medium reds, large reds, desi chickpeas, Kabuli Almaz chickpeas, and Genesis Types (090s & 079s)

