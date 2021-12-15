Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market End-Use Outlook and Regional Demand, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Market is anticipated to grow considerably in the coming years due to rise in demand for infant nutrition food products. Human milk oligosaccharides are the complex sugars that are produced in the breast milk by mothers in large quantities. They can be assumed as the fibers that cannot be consumed by the newborns. HMO build bifidobacteria that helps in several mechanisms. It prevents the growth of other pathogens in the same environment.

The drivers of human milk oligosaccharides market include speedy technological improvements in product line, rise in application in the infant supplements, growing application in food and beverages and increasing use in dairy sector. Moreover, change in lifestyle, rise in health awareness and rising demand for human milk donors are expected to drive the market growth. However, low availability of raw materials and high priced chemical and enzymatic synthesis techniques, lack of technical expertise and significant R&D cost are hampering the market growth.

Nevertheless, leading players adopting merger& acquisition, affiliations and collaboration strategy and improvements in supply chain management are a few trends in human milk oligosaccharides industry. Moreover, future investments are expected to bring opportunities for the market players.

Human milk oligosaccharides market is categorized on the basis of type, application and geography. On the basis of type, the market is divided into LNT &LNnT, sialyllactose and fucosyllactose. Fucosyllactose segment is predicted to hold larger market share due to rising use in infant supplements.

Based on application, HMO industry is divided into food & beverages, health ingredients for human & animal, infant formulas and food supplements. Infant supplement segment leads the HMO market due to the increasing number of child malnourishment cases and growth in mortality.

Geographically, human milk oligosaccharides industry is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America followed by Europe are erected to dominate the market of human milk oligosaccharides due to increasing number of manufacturers and rise in demand for infant formulas in Italy, France, Spain and U.K. Europe and Asia Pacific are also projected to lead in future due to increasing demand for nutritional food products.

The prominent players in human milk oligosaccharides (HMO) industry include Abbott, Dextra Laboratories, Inbiose, Jennewein Biotechnologie GmbH, Glycosyn LLC, Glycom A/S, ZuChem, Inc., Elicityl SA and Medolac Laboratories.

