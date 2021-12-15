Medical Animation Market Product Outlook and Value Chain Analysis, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Medical Animation Market is estimated to grow significantly in the coming years owing to the rising use of medical animation in the pharmaceutical marketing sector. Medical animation is an educational documentary that is based on a surgical or physiological subject. Medical animation is the easiest and fastest way to educate medical students, patients or laymen about a medical process. It offers cutting-edge graphics to convey medical information with great clarity and significant detail.

Medical animation market is driven by factors like introduction of 3D computer graphics in medical marketing, rise in research and development activities and awareness for various health issues. Moreover, developing and growing pharmaceutical industry, adoption of animated studies and rise in demand for real-time & flash animation is boosting the market growth of medical animation. However, lack of skilled labor in the market under the study period is hampering the growth of market.

Improvements in motion picture technology in the animation sector is one of the trends witnessed by the market. However, rising focus towards associating emerging markets with the help of government funding and private & public sector collaboration is expected to bring opportunities in the medical animation industry.

Medical animation market is categorized on the basis of animation type, application, end user and geography. On the basis of animation type, the market is divided into flash animation, 2D animation, 3D animation and (4D Animation) real time imaging. 3D animation segment is anticipated to lead the market owing to its effectiveness and emergence of digitalization that stimulates the use of 3D animation.

Based on application, medical animation industry is divided into surgical training and planning, cellular and molecular studies, patient education, drug mechanism of action (MOA) and approval and others. The drug mechanism of action (MOA) segment is expected to hold larger share of market owing to the developing healthcare sector.

Based on end users, medical animation industry is bifurcated into life sciences & biological research companies, pharmaceutical companies, medical device manufacturers, academic institutions, hospitals & surgical centers. The medical device manufacturers segment is expected to lead market of medical animation due to introduction of new surgical devices that requires training doctors.

Geographically, medical animation market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the market owing to the rising penetration of electronic devices and large number of pharmaceutical companies that use animation for promotion and medical education purposes. Asia-Pacific is also projected to lead market of medical animation due to increasing adoption of medical animation.

The major players profiled in medical animation industry are Animated Biomedical Production, Infuse Medical, Ghost Productions, Radius Digital Science, AXS Studio, Blausen Medical Communications, Nucleus Medical Media, Invivo Communications, Elara Systems, Visible Body, Medmovie, Trinsic Animation, Viscira, Hybrid Medical Animation, Scientific Animations and Xvivo Scientific Animation.

