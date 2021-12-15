North America Fragrance Wax Melts Market Vendor Landscape & Raw Material Outlook, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

North America Fragrance Wax Melts Market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The production of scented candles needs a higher recognition on the proportion of fragrance and its compounds transferred to the candle wax. In the commercial market of North America paraffin wax is widely used, refined from the crude oil. For the purpose of fragrance, beeswax is derived directly from the glands of honey worker bee. On gnawing the wax, the bees store it in their honeycombs and once the honeycombs are full with honey, they are gathered and separated later.

Wax melts are then prepared under industrial process and fall under the category of home fragrance by using a heat source to release fragrance in the air. Similar to candles, cubes and tarts, was melts use essential oils and fragrance oils to release the scent upon being warmed.

North America Fragrance Wax Melts Market is driven by change in lifestyles and consumer preference for fragrance products for driving aesthetic appeal at home. Rise in presence of petroleum companies helps in enhancing the paraffin wax output that directly boosts the production of wax tarts. Rise in standard of living and surplus production has widened the market reach. Rising consumer awareness for hazardous effect of aerosols on environment and surroundings is likely to propel the market growth in the following years.

Use of state-of-the-art technique for sealing the fragrance wax contents followed by reasonable pricing is likely to boost the market demand in the following years. The market witness the rise in product launch followed by consumer inclination is a major reason for enlarged market. Stringent quality checks and product testing during the production also pumps the market.

The key players profiled in the North America Fragrance Wax Melts market include Yankee Candle, Rimports Limited, Scentsy, S.C. Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser, East Coast Candles, Walmart, Scensei and Michaels.

