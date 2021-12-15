Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market Key Opportunities and Growth Prospects, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Dec 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Compressed Air Treatment Equipment Market is expected to value at USD 11.2 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing concerns related to air pollution and increasing number of application in industrial sector. Growing awareness level among general population regarding air quality and development of sophisticated devices in manufacturing sector is expected to favor market growth over the next seven years. Globally, the compressed air treatment equipment industry is predicted to grow at CAGR of 6% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Major applications of compressed air treatment equipment include air purification and air treatment in various end-user industries across the globe. In addition, increasing demand for compressed air treatment equipment from food & beverages sector for processing application and limit contamination of food due to poor air quality is anticipated to drive the growth of compressed air treatment equipment market over the forecast period. Accumulation of moisture, hydrocarbon and particulate in air can contaminate end-product during the various manufacturing activities.

Use of compressor also contributes to the contamination of air in form of carryover and wear particles. These factors are expected to fuel market demand over the next seven years. However, lack of awareness among manufactures and lower maker penetration is estimated to limit market growth over the coming years. Yet, swift decline in the cost of compressed air treatment equipment and rising number of promotional activities by industry players is expected to offer future growth prospects for compressed air treatment equipment industry players in the upcoming years.

Growing adoption of compressed air treatment equipment for air treatment helps to maintain compressed air system in optimized shape and removes humidity. Complete removal of humidity from compressed air system along with highly efficient cooling ensures low energy costs that supplements the lifecycle of tools and equipment. Compressed air treatment equipment plays a vital role in removing residual humidity, thus obtain dry air for several end use applications. Compressed air treatment helps to enhance the system efficiency and prolong product lifecycle by limiting effect of corrosion and rust.

The compressed air treatment equipment market is broadly categorized into five major segments based on the application type such as chemical industry, paper& paperboard sector, food & beverages industry, pharmaceutical sector and healthcare industry. The chemical segment is growing rapidly in the compressed air treatment equipment industry with substantial revenue generation in the last few years.

Growing popularity of compressed air treatment equipment in the chemical segment is attributed to the increasing use of compressor and to curb industrial air pollution. The food & beverages segment has also witnessed substantial growth owing to the growing requirement for sophisticated devices to minimize end product contamination.

The compressed air treatment equipment market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in air treatment sector, massive boom in manufacturing sector, rise in number of research & development activities in the region and existence of well-established infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is estimated to hold major market share in compressed air treatment equipment with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth, increasing manufacturing activities, rising awareness level regarding air pollution, stringent government laws & regulation by local governments to curb industrial pollution, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

The key players in the compressed air treatment equipment industry are Parker Hannifin Co., Ingersoll-Rand plc, Atlas Copco Ltd., Donaldson Company, Inc., Emerson Climate Technologies, Inc., Ingersoll-Rand plc, Parker Hannifin Co. and Gardner Denver, Inc.

