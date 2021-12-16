Spray Drying Equipment Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years

The global spray drying equipment market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.5 billion in 2020. It is projected to reach USD 6.0 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the rising consumption of processed and RTE food products and technological innovation in the field of spray drying equipment.

Key players in this market include GEA Group AG (Germany), SPX Flow (US), Shandong Tianli Drying Technology & Equipment (China), European Spraydry Technologies (UK), Buchi Labortechnik AG (Switzerland), and Labplant (UK), Advanced Drying Systems (India), Freund Vector Corporation (US), Dedert Corporation (US), Carrier Vibrating Equipment Inc. (US), and Yamato Scientific America (US), Tetra Pak International SA (Switzerland), G Larsson Starch Technology AB (Sweden), Hemraj Enterprise (India), and Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India).

GEA Group develops and produces process technology and equipment for various industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals. Engineering solutions offered by GEA range from single pieces of equipment to complete plants. The spray dryers offered by GEA cater to several food & beverage applications such as sugar and sweeteners for breakfast cereals, paste from a variety of fruits, berries & vegetables, beverage extraction & concentration, mixing of flavors & aromas, soy protein, food colors, cocoa mixture, amino acids, carbohydrates, starch, malt, low-calorie sweeteners, which include sorbitol and xylitol. The company undertook various expansions and partnerships for growth in the spray drying market. For instance, the company has partnered with Danone (Netherlands), which is a leading manufacturer of baby formula. The company uses spray dryers, which can guarantee reliable, high-quality, and consistent powders. For this, GEA configured and installed 5 MVR evaporators, along with 2 MSD spray dryers to provide an ideal solution for manufacturing a varied nutritional formula product portfolio. This has helped the company in acquiring new clients in the European region, as well as understanding the real-time need of customers.

In April 2016, GEA launched the MM-100 spray dryer, which is an addition to its Mobile minor spray dryer range. The timely modifications in design, according to consumer preference, have made the product a significant success, particularly in the pharmaceuticals industry.

The modifications made in the design of the existing products increase the product applicability, and hence, is increasingly preferred by the existing clients.

SPX FLOW is one of the leading global suppliers of highly specialized engineering solutions and equipment. It has operations in more than 35 countries and sales in over 150 countries across the globe. The company particularly serves the food, beverage, oil & gas, power generation (nuclear and conventional), chemical processing, compressed air, pharmaceutical, and mining markets globally. The product portfolio of this company includes pumps, valves, mixers, spray dryers, filters, air dryers, hydraulic tools, homogenizers, separators, and heat exchangers, along with related aftermarket parts and services. The company offers engineering equipment under 15 categories, such as analyzers, clarifiers, dispersion equipment, dehydration equipment, dryers, evaporators, fittings, filtration equipment, heat exchangers, mixers, pumps, separators, strainers, systems, and valves. Spray dryers are offered under the dryers category and serve the global dairy, food, beverage, industrial, healthcare, pharmaceutical, starch, and ethanol industries.

In December 2017, SPX Flow partnered with dairy ingredient plants in Galicia, Spain. The company would set up new spray drying equipment plants for the production of infant formula and sports & clinical nutritional products. This would help the company in increasing its geographical footprint, as well as widening the applicability of its products.