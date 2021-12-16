New Digital Signage for Education Solutions from NoviSign Digital Signage that includes Free Trial

California, USA, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Today, NoviSign Digital Signage has confirmed the immediate availability of cloud-based digital signage software specially developed for schools, allowing users of any background to quickly and remotely start creating, editing and managing the content displayed across any number of TVs.

Teacher Adrian Ramos at Eisenhower High School’s EL Department said, “NoviSign is exactly what we needed to display news, videos, weather updates, slides and other information that we needed to put out to students. The product from NoviSign is fantastic and a breeze to work with. When I was setting up some of my templates, I had a few questions and was able to get help right away. Within 15 minutes, I was able to get NoviSign running.”

A Complete School Communications Suite

Using any computer or laptop, schools will create engaging slides. For example, you can use NoviSign to create screens with school announcements, images, HD movies and more. The supplied customizable templates and our online digital signage software allow you to develop and publish material to your screens in a matter of minutes. In addition, changes are instantly updated wirelessly!

NoviSign’s additional features include:

* More than 20 media widgets that you can drag and drop

* Use YouTube and Ustream live videos in your content

* Show scrolling tickers and weather forecasts in real-time RSS feeds

* Engage students through polls and games that are both interactive and fun

* Synchronize your Google Slides with your monitor to receive real-time updates

* Slideshows, HD videos, and other media files can be shared

* a place to store your media files in the cloud

A Dashboard for Advanced Scheduling and Monitoring

This feature allows users to create and schedule playlists for playback on specific dates and times, as well as recurring schedules. In addition, the dashboard reports can keep tabs on the content after it has been deployed. The reports dashboard provides proof-of-play accounts, playlist download times and player status.

* All edits and updates take seconds to appear on the TV

* Set up users, assign controls and set content access level

* Create schedule playlists and set recurring playtimes

* Remotely view the status of all screens