America’s Boating Channel Named Top Marine Media Outlet for 2021

RALEIGH, NC, USA, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — America’s Boating Channel™ was honored by the Sea Tow Foundation and its Boating Safety Advisory Council with the National Boating Industry Safety Award for 2021 as the Top Marine Media Outlet.

The award was announced in a special recognition segment held on Wednesday December 8 during the Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA) National Dealer Week in Austin, TX.

Accepting the Top Marine Media Award was Marty Lafferty, Managing Partner of Lafferty Media Partners (LMP), which produces America’s Boating Channel for the United States Power Squadrons® (USPS).

“The Top Marine Media Award recognizes the outstanding effort of media in educating and promoting boating safety to its audience,” said Sea Tow Foundation Executive Director Gail Kulp.

“Lafferty Media Partners developed and launched America’s Boating Channel, which features a growing library of custom boating safety videos featuring content that is highly relevant, including pandemic-specific content that helped boaters during these tough times,” she added.

“They also created a custom website and YouTube channel which feature links to all the videos, making it easy for boaters to connect and find information they want and need.”

America’s Boating Channel videos are enjoying higher viewership levels as Americans have increasingly turned to boating as a recreational outlet during the coronavirus pandemic. Screening boater education videos is an excellent way for boaters to prepare for safer experiences on the water.

America’s Boating Channel’s fifth season videos, which premiered throughout the Fall 2021 boating season, include “KNOWLEDGE VERSUS SKILLS,” “WEAR AN ECOS,” “CARBON MONOXIDE DANGERS,” COLLISION AVOIDANCE,” “BUI FATALITIES,” “NEW LABEL BENEFITS,” “FIRE EXTINGUISHER STANDARDS,” “BASIC MARINE COMMUNICATIONS,” and “COLD WEATHER BOATING.”

America’s Boating Channel is now accepting applications for participants in the production of its Season Six videos. Email INFO@AmericasBoatingChannel.com.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced by United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. America’s Boating Channel features professionally produced high-definition safe boating and boater education videos. As the premier boating organization dedicated to “Safe Boating through Education” since 1914, USPS is America’s Boating Club® – For Boaters, By Boaters™.

AmericasBoatingChannel.com