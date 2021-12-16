Chainfir Capital Announces Investment in Casper

Shanghai, China, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — We are delighted to announce our investment in Casper, which is the first live proof-of-stake blockchain built off the Casper CBC specification.

Chainfir Capital focuses on investments in the blockchain space, aiming to promote the vigorous growth of more blockchain start-ups. Casper is a project for developers and users around the globe and designed to create a more open and transparent network. It has a very broad market prospect in bringing blockchain technology to the ground.

About Casper

Casper is an enterprise-focused layer-1 proof-of-stake blockchain protocol aiming to solve the issues of scalability, security, and decentralization that have plagued other smart contract blockchains such as Ethereum.

About Chainfir Capital

Founded in 2018, Chainfir Capital is a blockchain-focused venture capital institution with an AUM of $20M USD. To date, a 10 Million USD investment fund has been exclusively established by Chainfir Labs to support high-quality startups in DeFi, NFT, GameFi, Web3.0, Metaverse, and other blockchain sectors.

Benefited from our powerful resources, profuse experience, and professional team, Chainfir Capital has evaluated 500+ projects and successively invested in 20+ projects, including Casper, Splinterlands, Juggernaut, Dopamine, and many others.

To find out more, visit our website at https://www.chainfir.com