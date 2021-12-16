This Christmas is Gonna Be Full of Twists with Ubuy

Ubuy South Africa, a world popular cross border shopping platform in South Africa is launching their Pre-Christmas sale, on their website and app.

Posted on 2021-12-16 by in Retail // 0 Comments

South Africa, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Ubuy South Africa, a world popular cross border shopping platform in South Africa is launching their Pre-Christmas sale, on their website and app.

The sacred vibes of Christmas are spreading again. The day when Lord Jesus Christ was born to save humanity and end its suffering. This festive celebration always spreads happiness around the globe. Most people prepare their shopping list early for this season to get all their required items for home decoration, kitchen, and more. Family gatherings and friends reunions are common events on this day. Friends visit each other’s homes, share gifts and have dinner together.

The birth of Jesus is not just the one thing this festival is popular for, but it is also known for Santa Claus. A holly jolly man who carries gifts for everyone on his sledge. But this time you don’t have to wait for Christmas or Santa to get your desired gifts. As Ubuy has taken care of Santa’s job early this year. This shopping site lets you enjoy an immersive shopping experience using its remarkable discounts & offers.

Be ready early this December to take your Christmas shopping to the next level with this vibrant Christmas sale.

About Ubuy

Headquartered in Kuwait, Ubuy is a global e-commerce company operating in 90 countries. It was launched in 2014 and provides services to most parts of North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East.

What Deals & Offers are Waiting for You?

The festive spirit of Christmas has introduced itself and this time Ubuy has come with some big discounts and offers for your celebration. Get yourself prepared with the ultimate Christmas shopping list as it is time to go wild shopping wise. Let this Christmas shopping be a fun-packed adventure this year.

10% instant discount + 10% cashback

Use the Code “UBSANTA” while checking out. The cashback will only be credited to the Ucredit account; that one can use to do future shopping from Ubuy.

Reasons to Shop from Ubuy South Africa

  • No amount capping on offers.
  • Worldwide delivery to your door.
  • Largest selection of unique international products & brands.
  • Have safe and secure transactions without being afraid of online fraud.
  • Best discount offers in the market.

The Product Categories with Mesmerizing Discounts

Do you want to decorate your home in a unique way this Christmas? Then you can now do so, as the Ubuy South Africa Christmas Sale is officially on. Keep focused and seize quality instant discounts on your purchases. These are the speed read categories on which offers are provided for an outstanding Christmas celebration.

Electronic Needs

  • Smartphones and Accessories
  • Laptops and Tablets
  • Earbuds and Headphones, Etc

Crazy Bites & Beverages

  • Nuts Christmas Gift Baskets
  • Juices
  • Snack Foods, Etc

Home & Kitchen Appliances

  • Electric Grills
  • Smart Induction Cooktops
  • Fabric Steamers, Etc

Christmas Exclusive

  • Christmas Trees 
  • Santa Costumes 
  • Christmas String Lights, Etc

Gaming Fun

  • PlayStation Consoles
  • Nintendo Consoles
  • Gaming Keyboard & Mouse, Etc

Look Fit

  • Exercise Bikes
  • Treadmills
  • Dumbbells, Etc

Get your Christmas shopping list prepared to witness a different shopping endeavour with Ubuy. To know more about shopping extravagance on this Christmas sale; you can visit “www.ubuy.za.com”. You can also download our shopping app to explore amusing deals on international products and brands.

