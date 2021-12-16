Shunya Wellness: Bespoke Products for your Wellness Space

LUXURY HAS A NEW MEANING WELCOME TO THE WELLNESS DIMENSION

Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Śhūnya or Śūnya is the sanskrit translation of the number ‘0’. Given to the world, by the Indian Astronomer Aryabhata; shunya holds a much deeper meaning than just a symbol of numerical value.

Śhūnya is the limitless void. An eternal vastness of emptiness or nothingness that is the source of creation of everything physical in nature and any physical entity or creation, eventually merges into nothing. Everything comes out of nothing, and finally end up into nothing. Ends up into Śhūnya.

True wellness is about being in harmony with self and surroundings.

Being in an effortless process of conscious non-doing.

Our Bespoke Products for Wellness help tap into this space.

