Search 4 Genius Presents It’s Show Time Contest 2021

Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — The best way to excel in life is by challenging oneself and Search4Genius is exactly what you need. Search 4 Genius is the perfect platform for children and young adults to exhibit their creativity and ideas and get rewarded for it. It is a medium for everyone to explore themselves by participating in different time-based contests, quizzes, talent-based contests, and other skill development activities.

Taking this forward, Search 4 Genius is honoured to host ‘It’s Showtime Contest, 2021’. This is an online talent contest wherein children, college students and young adults can show any kind of talent, entertainment, or creative skills that they possess.

Talent hunts have always been a success in our country. India is a land filled with people having a variety of talents. These competitions serve as a great platform for people to show their talent which otherwise would have gone unnoticed. With different television channels hosting a plethora of reality shows, talent hunts have become the current flavour of the nation. People from all ages and different walks of life come forward and take part in such competitions. Talent hunts help in boosting the self-esteem and confidence of the participants and they also inspire other people to come out and unveil their talent to the world. If you look at it from other perspectives, talent hunts are a way to help prevent juvenile delinquency among children, teenagers, and young adults. It gives them a reason to stay busy and motivated.

What sets every individual apart is his/her innate ability and aptitude. Every person has a unique style in which they develop their talent. Talent hunts allow people to break free and demonstrate their skills without any inhibitions. Another advantage of taking part in a talent hunt is that it helps in getting over the stage fright because if you perform on stage once, you will not be as scared the second time. You get accustomed to being the centre of attraction and you also get to know what not to do the next time you’re on stage.

Search 4 Genius aims at bringing out the best in people. Be it art, writing, singing, dancing, etc., it renders numerous opportunities for people to discover themselves and flourish in their respective fields. This Contest will have two rounds.

Contest Details:

Rewards:

a) First, Second, and Third place winners will be selected. They will receive prizes according to their position.

b) Top 7 participants apart from the above three will also be selected as consolation winners.

c) All Participants who have submitted their Video according to guidelines will receive an E-Certificate of Participation.

d) Winners will be featured on Social Media Platforms (Like – Websites, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Newspapers, etc.)

e) Top Winner will get a chance to be a part of a Web Series / Music Album / Song, etc.

Important Information: