Lifeboat Repair Services Singapore | Lifeboat Davit Systems

Singapore, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Technofibre provides annual and five-yearly inspection and overhauling of lifeboat repair services and davit systems. Also, we supply Marine Lifeboats & Davits, Spare Parts. Techno Fibre serve the marine safety industry and has since evolved into one of the foremost names in the lifeboat and davits maintenance. Founded in 1993, Techno Fibre established the first office in Singapore. We are one of the world’s leading lifeboat / davits & firefighting equipment service provider that have been appointed by most of the major OEMs and Classification societies.

Techno Fibre is an ISO 9001,14001, & 18001 certified company with branches all around the globe. With the growth of market demand and the aim of constantly providing the best service to our customers globally, Techno Fibre has established subsidiary companies in Malaysia, Australia, Singapore, UK, Saudi Arabia, and UAE.

Techno Fibre Products

Techno Fibre offers a wide range of LSA and FFA products to assist your needs for safer marine operations.

Products Include

  • Lifeboats, Davits, Rescue Boats & Lifeboats Spare Parts
  • Inflatable Life rafts Supply, Life raft Accessories
  • Marine Fire Fighting Equipment’s
  • Lifeboat Cylinders, Immersion Suits, Life Jackets
  • Fire Extinguishers, Fire Alarm System
  • Marine Gas Detection System
  • Fire Hoses, Couplings, Nozzles
  • Hydrant Valves, Rope Ladders
  • Marine Safety Equipment Supply

Techno Fibre Services

We have a team of highly qualified and fully capable Service Engineers and Technicians.

Techno Fibre Specialized in

  • Annual and 5 yearly Inspections of Lifeboat Davit & Winch System
  • Annual Inspection of Rescue Boat
  • Load Testing
  • FRP Repair Services
  • Lifeboat Painting
  • Winch Repair & Engine Repair Services
  • Liferaft Service
  • LSA FFA Services
  • Marine Automation Service
  • Marine Calibration Service
  • Marine Equipment Rental Service, for more…click here

Contact us

Technofibre Middle East Marine Services FZE

Office No. Q4-071, Saif Zone,

Sharjah, UAE

+971 6 557 9225

+971 50 7868975

enquiry@technofibredubai.com

