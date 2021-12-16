Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Group Futurista, the leading global event company, has announced its “Future of EV Charging” virtual summit on 14th December 2021 at 15:00 BST/10:00 EST. It will be a one-day networking event with revolutionary keynotes, case studies, and panels. It brings together experts from the fields of E-mobility, Innovation, Sustainability, Utility, R&D to discuss how E-charging Infrastructure will support the growth of E-mobility in the near future.

With the rise of global environmental concerns, the demand for electric vehicles has surged and is expected to continue to rise in developed economies. To facilitate the smooth adaption of E-vehicles, a global electric vehicle charging infrastructure is necessary.

In the next five years, the market for electric vehicle charging stations is predicted to rise by 5 to 7 times. A promising EV charging network will encourage people to adopt electric vehicles. According to Guidehouse Insights, the global market of plug-in electric vehicles (PEV) is expected to reach 23.1 billion by 2030.

Access is free and we would like to mention our Platinum SponsorNidec and Media Partners DerLab and EVDuniya.

Speaker List:

Speaker: Baerte de Brey, Vice President bij AVERE, The European Association for Electromobility

Topic: Trends in Vehicle-2-Grids

Speaker: Giles Kinnersley, Account Director- Head of Commercial EV charging Connected Kerb

Topic: Fleet and on-street charging for connected Kerb

Speaker: Bas Dubois, Managing Director Benelux, Volvo Bus Corporation

Topic: EV experiences from Volvo Buses in the Benelux

Speaker: Petar Georgiev, Head of Strategy & Partnerships, Ampeco

Topic: Container Security: Is it turtles all the way down?

Speaker: Claudio Fapanni, ISA GPS – Sales Director, Nidec

Topic: “Power Safe 1.0 – An ultra-fast charging solution ready for the future respecting the grids and the environment”

About Group Futurista

Group Futurista is a leading Global Events Company creating its own emerging Technology Summits, where creativity fosters and innovations flourish. They believe in the power of networking and connecting with innovative thinkers and brightest minds from Industries, Academia, and Government organizations at a global level.

