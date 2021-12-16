Facial Steam: Does It Work?

DUBAI, UAE, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Who doesn’t love a hot shower or a short sauna session (if it’s accessible) at the end of a long and tiring day? People have relied on steam for ages to relax and rejuvenate. At its most basic level, a good steaming session requires only two things- water and heat- which is why almost everyone who has access to these has done it at least once in their lives.

“Steaming can help you reap a lot of skincare benefits,” says Vanessa Douglas, President, and CEO of Plutas Trading DMCC, exclusive distributors of Teami across the UAE. “Steam can open up pores, loosen dirt, dead skin cells, bacteria and buildup, promote blood circulation and hydrate the skin, thereby balancing out the oil production. It is easily the one routine you must stick to for healthier, younger-looking skin, without spending a dime!”

As steam opens up the pores and removes acne-causing bacteria and oil build-up from your face, it also enables better absorption of tropicals. Moisturizers, facial oils and other products are applied after the steam is penetrated deep into the skin, ensuring better results.

To improve the effectiveness of facial steam, Teami Blends has concocted a Detox Facial Steam Tea, featuring eucalyptus leaves, lemon balm and white sage leaves. “The ingredients in Teami’s facial steam tea are handpicked, considering their medicinal and detox properties,” continues Vanessa. “The eucalyptus leaf is an antiseptic and antibacterial herb that is also widely used to relieve nasal congestion. The white sage leaf is a herb known for its detoxifying properties while the lemon balm is rich in antioxidants. All these ingredients work in tandem to enhance the benefits of facial steam.”

The process of steaming softens the skin surface and opens the pores, allowing the antioxidants from the Facial Steam Tea to work their magic. Including this detoxifying facial steaming in your daily skincare routine will help you maintain healthy, clear and glowing skin all day long. You can now shop for the Facial Steam Tea on the Teami Blends website.