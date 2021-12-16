The Aquila School – The Best British School In Dubai For Your Child’s Overall Development.

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Rated as the top British School in Dubai and Overseas, the Aquila School is known for its unique grading and assessment system. All the educational and creative learning programs are well-planned and structured to develop students’ interest in learning.

The Best Curriculum To Further Your Child’s Growth Intellectually And Socially

The Aquila School is the leading British curriculum school in Dubai, combining eight educational areas to meet today’s academic and progressive requirements. Moreover, the school combines arts with mathematics, engineering, technology, and science to introduce cultural diversity among students.

Learn From Passionate And Experienced Teachers

Appointing only English native speakers, the teachers are selected based on their UK qualification. With years of experience in teaching in the UK and internationally, the teachers can create a perfect English language environment within the class.

Excellent Facilities For Both Sports And Academics

The Aquila School is the best British school in Dubai because it focuses equally on academic and extra-curricular activities. The students will find themselves privileged to be a part of such a school with exceptional learning facilities.

Safe And Secure Environment For The Students

The Aquila School aims to create an atmosphere where students feel safe, happy, and secure. Being an inclusive community school, they embrace and respect the cultural identity and individuality of each student.

The Aquila School houses every facility that enables a student to explore their talent in various areas. So, if you want to make your child versatile and learn from the best teachers, enroll your child in the school at https://www.theaquilaschool.com/.