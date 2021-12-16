Digital Literacy invaluable and can be boosted by a content aggregator

CANBERRA, Australia, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Given digital skills that are relevant today might not be relevant in 10 years’ time, maintaining up-to-date digital literacy in your organisation is a no-brainer. The Acorn subject matter experts say in their latest article that digital literacy underpins a company’s workforce planning strategies, reputation and ability to innovate. They explain just why digital literacy is so important and elaborate on the benefits of digital literacy pathways using a content aggregator.

Digitally literate employees are more productive and innovative, better understand how their digital footprint affects their workplace, and can meet the expectations of a digital society. It’s not all about how it benefits business outcomes, though. An employee who is digitally illiterate will struggle when working with digital tools and likely become frustrated, demotivated and isolated – affecting their overall wellbeing.

The Acorn experts are quick to point out that developing digital literacy matters for all generations. Age has been found to have no significant bearing on a person’s digital skills. It’s more a question of whether someone has been digitally enabled or not.

“Building digital capabilities is just one way you can safeguard your organisation against external disruptions,” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder & Managing Director). “Technical skills and digital processes drive business operations and strategy through innovation and industry knowledge. A workforce that’s digitally literate is therefore the key to matching the pace of change in your field.”

The best way for individuals to develop digital literacy is through learning pathways provided by digital platforms and processes. Getting hands-on with these tools takes advantage of learning through experience.

An integration between an LMS and a content aggregator like Go1 is the best way to provide a rich library of content to build digital literacy. It also reduces administrative burden, improves ROI, enhances content value and maximises resources.

You can read the Acorn experts’ article about digital literacy on their Acorn Labs blog: https://bit.ly/31qIFcQ

