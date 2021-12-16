Find the Right Kind of Agriculture Pipes & Fittings Fixtures “Kashivishwanath Pipes”

Mumbai, India, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — India’s leading agricultural water pipe manufacturers, Kashivishwanath Pipes, offers a comprehensive range of agriculture pipes and respective fittings. Kashi Vishwanath agriculture PVC water pipes, help farmers source water from rivers and ponds to the farms. In addition, the Borewell Pipes work best for getting water from the borewell with the help of a submersible pump while the Casewell pipes act as casing for borewell, providing extra protection.

Here, we look at the Kashivishwanath Pipes system for agricultural solutions.

The Kashivishwanath agriculture pipe fitting is a pressure piping system ideal for use in a variety of agricultural applications and offers a wide range of uPVC pressure pipes and fittings. The uPVC pressure pipes are manufactured in accordance with IS: 4985 covering a complete range from 20 mm to 400 mm.

The pipes are provided with a plain socket and a ring socket. Further, these top-quality pipes and fittings can be joined together easily by Kashivishwanath PVC solvent cement or the elastomeric seal ring.

Kashivishwanath Bore-Well pipes

Kashivishwanath Bore-Well column pipes are used for bringing out underground stream water with submersible pumps. These pipes are manufactured using lead-free and heavy metal-free compounds.

The Bore- Well column pipes undergo stringent testing under critical conditions to make them 100% safe for drinking water. These eco-friendly pipes do not pollute the groundwater and keep it safe from the leaching of carcinogenic material like lead. These pipes can be used in industrial and agricultural applications.

Their unique square threads offer additional strength against tensile load. The column Pipes are fitted with the Double SS Stud Pin locking system which offers the highest safety and stable performance. The pipe ends have the effect of additional wall thickness by using the Thin & Thick process to compensate for the strength and load-bearing capacity caused due to threading of pipes. Additionally, the specially designed ‘O’ rings provided on the threads make the joints watertight and absorb pump vibrations. These rings are made from EPDM (Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer) rubber which is the most suitable for drinking water option.

Kashivishwanath Case-Well pipes

Kashivishwanath Case-Well uPVC casing pipes are used as casing for bore well. These Case -Well pipes are light in weight and are easy to handle and install. They are available in screen or slotted types also. These pipes are used for casing in groundwater percolation to allow water to enter inside the well. These Case –Well pipes come with horizontal slots to get maximum water yield. Special male-female threads are provided to ensure better strength. The very high impact strength resists external pressure.

Key properties of Kashivishwanath agriculture pipe fitting system

Corrosion-resistant: Kashivishwanath pipes and fittings are non-reactive to acidic and alkaline substances in water. They are highly chemical-resistant making them ideal for drain water discharge as well as for common chemical use. As these pipes and fittings are UV stabilized, they are compatible with outdoor use and do not deteriorate even under harsh weather conditions.

Easy installation: These pipes are extremely lightweight allowing for cost-effective transportation and faster installation. However, the lightness does not affect their strength – and these pipes are equipped with high impact resistance making them ideal for use in harsh conditions where durability is important.

Maintenance-free: Breakdowns in pipe systems can lead to major obstruction in work while adding significantly to repair costs. Made by the best agricultural water pipe manufacturers, this piping system ensures a leak-proof jointing system for optimum results while maintaining better flow and maintenance-free usage for years.

Owing to its numerous beneficial properties, this agricultural pipe fitting system has become the most recommended solution for agricultural water needs. The system works for a wide range of applications in potable water transportation for agriculture farms, tube-wells, and bore-wells.

They are also highly durable and have a life cycle of up to 50 years which helps save on replacement and repair costs.

