GLA Family Guide: Everything You Need to Know Before Joining

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — GLA Family is the one of the world’s most powerful forwarding network for global logistics companies. With high-quality members from 170+ countries, GLA can offer forwarders more business opportunities.

As a reputed logistics network, you may have some concerns, like whether you can earn your opportunities, or should you join GLA. Through this article, you could know more about GLA Family, and will know GLA Family is one of your best choice.

What is GLA Family

GLA Family means Global Logistics Alliance. As one of the most reputed logistics networks in the world, GLA provides an innovative digital platform for both independent freight forwarders and global logistics companies. Through GLA’s platform, forwarders can find reliable shipping agents more easily.

Like other forwarding networks, GLA is a membership organization. In other words, forwarders or logistics companies have to pay a membership fee before becoming a member.

Why should you become a member of GLA Family?

As an independent freight forwarder & SME logistics company, a person’s strength is limited, but the power of GLA network is infinite. With various members from 170+ countries, GLA can offer each member a win-win solution, such as find new business partners, gain more business opportunities, improve reputations, and earn more revenues.

Benefits of joining GLA Network

There are 6 main benefits of joining GLA Family, including:

Global Logistics Network High-Quality Members 360° MARKETING SERVICES VIP Tools Annual Conference 4+1 WhatsApp Group Services Avoid poor forwarders

Once you become a member of GLA Family, you can get a comprehensive support from GLA’s members. Each member is eager to help each other.

How many members are in the GLA Family network?

GLA Family is one of the most cost-effective forwarding network in the world. It also is one of the world’s most powerful logistics network of independent freight forwarders and SME logistics companies.

Now GLA has more than 5,000 members from 170+ countries all over the world. Compared to other networks, GLA has strict rules to select members. The number of each country’s member is limited, thus you can enjoy more business opportunities with less competition.

Is there any protections for GLA members?

GLA Family offers a Financial protection with USD50,000 protection for one year. Since GLA will do a comprehensive background check and financial review before getting approved, members can choose to join or not to join this plan.

Moreover, GLA members can use the VIP tool ‘GLA PAY‘ to send or receive funds more secure. Yet the financial protection plan could be a double shield to protect yourself.

How to get business from GLA Family?

Some forwarders may be the first time to know logistics network, but it’s easy to start. Only 3 steps, then you can get more business opportunities.

GLA Family offers different online business sections, like:

To boost your sales, you should be an active member first. Don’t wait, but take the initiative. Also, you could post your shipping needs or forwarding inquiry to GLA’s platform. Once other members think they can help you ship goods or you can meet other members’ need, then you can do the business together.

Besides, GLA will send the new member email blasting to each member. This mail could let members know each other better, and if you need someone’s help, you can just reply the mail or contact them directly.

Conclusion: GLA Family is your best choice

Although now there are so many forwarding network in the market, GLA Family is an experienced one. Furthermore, now GLA is becoming stronger & stronger to be one of the most popular network.

Most independent freight forwarders and global logistics companies are friends of GLA network. Thus once you become a member of GLA, you can not only enjoy the internal resources & opportunities from GLA, but also the external supports from GLA’s other partners.

With a little investment to the network, you can gain more later.