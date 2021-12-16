mon alcool ma mere book by jacky bayili

New York, USA, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — In this testimony, the author describes the reality of her childhood through the prism of her mother’s alcoholism.
Will the latter follow in the footsteps of her friends, who died of this disease, or will she manage to fight her addiction?

Over the pages, this scourge present – among others – in small French villages is almost presented
like an evidence, a custom, a ritual which it is difficult to escape.

ISBN 979-10-203-3676-7 – Format: 15 x 21 cm – 56 pages – Sale price: € 10.50

Press and booksellers contact: communication@editions-baudelaire.com – Tel .: 04 28 29 16 06

Testimony
Bookstore orders: Hachette Distribution (Dilicom), firm orders
Éditions Baudelaire, orders on deposit

Jacky Bayili is a doctor of information science.

We are far from the clichés of Paris and its suburbs
of workers.
We are more of this Franchouillarde France
good wines and bistros than a France with
three colours. The blue of Paris and its poppies,
the white of its purity and nobility of soul and the
red, the red of our city, of our martyrs, of
our blood, the red of good wine, the red of peoples
French and its notoriety.
If my name is Thierry again, it’s
that today, I don’t drink, I serve.
Believe that Ginette only gave birth to the little one
Thierry, no, I am the oldest of seven children, but they
all live in greater Paris. My brothers and sisters
study, me, I stopped to be the notable, the
accounting.
You know I’ll describe everything to you but life
de Ginette is not a Bordeaux wine, it is more
a rosé, a pitcher …
The one who embodies this book, my alcohol, my mother,
it is undoubtedly from Navarre, Ségolène,
the forty-seven-year-old aristocrat. She is beautiful, she
is brunette of medium height with a firm body.
Her husband is also deceased, but not for the
France, simply for his job. Her husband
was a doctor, an aristocrat of Pompadour. He
was renowned, a lively and vibrant air, the doctor
family returning from these distant lands
full of humanism …
Me, Thierry, I can’t talk about Chantal,
it’s hard, she knows me, she knows us all,
she’s a bit like the sociologist, the village psychologist,
of our pavilion.
Go to the big crosses, the big remedies are
the supporter of our city and our deadlines. We
says to me and even Chantal says: “Thierry, you are
my courage, the denial of the accountants, of the voids of the
France, you are activism without light. ”
Over the pages …
Fourth cover
“I wrote this novel based on adventures
neighborhood and family alcohol. I remember
at times having drunk for no reason but in
stopping me.
For a year I escorted women and
friends because they had drunk too much. To acknowledge
deep discomfort with alcohol is already a step
second in his recovery.
In addition, many men and especially
women suffer from alcohol and its addictions.
I wanted to tell this story for a while
bewilderment and moments of loneliness, show
alcohol and its ravages.
Alcohol is a scourge that is killing our people in
the silence of a cork or an empty bottle without
voice… ”
Jacky BAYILI
Author residing in: Le Cannet, Alpes-Maritimes

Press contact:

Baudelaire editions
Marine Caquin
04 28 29 16 06
communication@editions-baudelaire.com

