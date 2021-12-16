mon alcool ma mere book by jacky bayili

New York, USA, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — In this testimony, the author describes the reality of her childhood through the prism of her mother’s alcoholism.

Will the latter follow in the footsteps of her friends, who died of this disease, or will she manage to fight her addiction?

Over the pages, this scourge present – among others – in small French villages is almost presented

like an evidence, a custom, a ritual which it is difficult to escape.

ISBN 979-10-203-3676-7 – Format: 15 x 21 cm – 56 pages – Sale price: € 10.50

Press and booksellers contact: communication@editions-baudelaire.com – Tel .: 04 28 29 16 06

Testimony

Bookstore orders: Hachette Distribution (Dilicom), firm orders

Éditions Baudelaire, orders on deposit

Jacky Bayili is a doctor of information science.

We are far from the clichés of Paris and its suburbs

of workers.

We are more of this Franchouillarde France

good wines and bistros than a France with

three colours. The blue of Paris and its poppies,

the white of its purity and nobility of soul and the

red, the red of our city, of our martyrs, of

our blood, the red of good wine, the red of peoples

French and its notoriety.

If my name is Thierry again, it’s

that today, I don’t drink, I serve.

Believe that Ginette only gave birth to the little one

Thierry, no, I am the oldest of seven children, but they

all live in greater Paris. My brothers and sisters

study, me, I stopped to be the notable, the

accounting.

You know I’ll describe everything to you but life

de Ginette is not a Bordeaux wine, it is more

a rosé, a pitcher …

The one who embodies this book, my alcohol, my mother,

it is undoubtedly from Navarre, Ségolène,

the forty-seven-year-old aristocrat. She is beautiful, she

is brunette of medium height with a firm body.

Her husband is also deceased, but not for the

France, simply for his job. Her husband

was a doctor, an aristocrat of Pompadour. He

was renowned, a lively and vibrant air, the doctor

family returning from these distant lands

full of humanism …

Me, Thierry, I can’t talk about Chantal,

it’s hard, she knows me, she knows us all,

she’s a bit like the sociologist, the village psychologist,

of our pavilion.

Go to the big crosses, the big remedies are

the supporter of our city and our deadlines. We

says to me and even Chantal says: “Thierry, you are

my courage, the denial of the accountants, of the voids of the

France, you are activism without light. ”

Over the pages …

Fourth cover

“I wrote this novel based on adventures

neighborhood and family alcohol. I remember

at times having drunk for no reason but in

stopping me.

For a year I escorted women and

friends because they had drunk too much. To acknowledge

deep discomfort with alcohol is already a step

second in his recovery.

In addition, many men and especially

women suffer from alcohol and its addictions.

I wanted to tell this story for a while

bewilderment and moments of loneliness, show

alcohol and its ravages.

Alcohol is a scourge that is killing our people in

the silence of a cork or an empty bottle without

voice… ”

Jacky BAYILI

Author residing in: Le Cannet, Alpes-Maritimes

–

Press contact:

Baudelaire editions

Marine Caquin

04 28 29 16 06

communication@editions-baudelaire.com