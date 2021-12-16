Ideation Room & Co-working space in delhi – Collabtherapy

Posted on 2021-12-16 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Delhi, India, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Inclusive space to assist you along the initial phases of your design-thinking process. Problem research to solution visualization, only at the Collab Therapy co-design space. Collab Therapy brings youideation room all resources at a single point access – to Design, Develop, Prototype, Test, Fabricate and Seed your ideas! Call now: – 9560382520

Design Resources Available: –
Ideation Room: – Our ideation room is your safe and inclusive space to brainstorm ideas and kick start your design journey
Co-working Space: – Our Co-working space is your chance to connect and network with other design professionals using our co-design space
Computer workstations: – Our Co-design space helps tackle this problem and provides exclusive access to custom built computer workstations with design software’s installed

