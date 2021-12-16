Need to know ESD touch pad benefits and applications?

Hyderabad, India, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Kinetic polymers are leading Supplier & Manufacture of ESD touch pads. Our ESD Products are designed to defend the circuit from an Electrostatic discharge and evade any failure or interruption. We intended these products using high-grade materials affording to the global quality norms to deliver the best protection to the operators as well as electronic items. Our ESD Products caters to the best quality equipment, tools and consumables around the world. The company offers dependable and acceptable customer support and service. Our comprehensive range of

ESD Products includes ESD Workstations,ESD Chairs, ESD Head Caps and ESD TOUCH Pads etc..Kinetic polymers Provides the ESD Touch Pads at the entrance of ESD safe area or labs. it can be straddling on the wall near to the entrance, and it will be coupled to the nearest earthing point. It is simple and effective By only touching the pad for a few seconds, operators and employees are free of electrostatic charge build-up and are thus safe from an electrostatic sudden discharge shocks. ESD Touch pads are provided in various sizes and specifications for safeguarding easy as well as rapid installation at the location of the clients.

