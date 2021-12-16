Plans App Launches A New Social Media App Lets You Be Your Own Event Organizer

Fremont, California, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Plans App, a US based event planning brand, has launched its brand-new mobile application to simplify the event organizing experience for influencers, event planners, and others on the go. You can currently download the free app on smartphones and tablets powered by iOS and AndroidTM. It simplifies event planning and makes organizing your favourite gatherings or parties easy using one app at your fingertips.

“The launch of Plans App mobile app will help solve the complexities of scheduling, tracking, and communicating aspects of event planning.” Adnan Kharuf, Founder of Plans App said, “Our goal is to provide a seamless platform for users that goes beyond organizing by focusing on the mission of building meaningful experiences in real life. When users download the app and choose amongst three primary settings: organize, attend and share, they will have access to app-exclusive features that will help them have new experiences that are meaningful on an individual level.”

In addition to app-exclusives that rejuvenate your social life, Plans App will also offer real-time two-way event status updates between the host and the guest, such as the actual start/end times, delays, and when friends enter or leave an event. The app will also allow posting stories (live videos/photos) once users arrive at the event location. Once an event ends, all event history, including posts and stories, will be stored and can be re-visited in the future to relive the experience.

About Plans App

