Latest Breakthrough for dry eye disease from Wizard Research Laboratories

Based on data from the National Health and Wellness Survey, 6.8 percent of the United States adult population (approximately 16.4 million people) have been diagnosed with DED (Dry Eye Disease). Globally, virtual meetings are more of an everyday occurrence than an exception, and people are spending more time in front of screens as a result of the pandemic. The constant staring and the glare from electronic devices have taxed people’s eyes. Despite the innocuous nature of gritty eyes, they can be undeniably frustrating if they are experienced every day. A dry eye can be distracting or even painful at worst, whether it’s on a plane or midway through an online presentation.

So what causes Dry Eyes?

Moisture for our eyes is often thought of in terms of tears. However, it’s more than saltwater that helps us see clearly. When the meibomian gland at the edge of the eyelid stops secreting the oil to moisten the eye, it leads to dry eye disease.

Wizard Research Laboratories’ Dry Eye Mask works with the meibomian gland to lubricate the eyes from the inside out. The targeted heat therapy ensures the consistent temperature combined with heat therapy that provides your meibomian gland with the natural stimulation it needs to produce oil. It was designed for people who didn’t want to keep visiting their eye doctor to fill endless prescriptions or pick up more bottles of artificial tears.

Many users have found this mask to be a game-changer because it uses gentle heat to reactivate the meibomian gland. Shedding further light on the Dry Eye’s efficacy, Eddie Sitt, CEO of Wizard Research Laboratories, states, “There are millions of people in the United States that are walking around with dry, gritty eyes. The condition is uncomfortable, to say the least. This dry eye mask has helped thousands of people get the dry eye relief they so desperately desire. Not a day goes by without receiving a phone call from someone on the other end of the line expressing how thankful they are for the invention, and how it has changed their quality of life.

