A Versatile Standard Plastic: Ceresana Study on Polypropylene

KONSTANZ, Germany, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — More and more countries are trying to limit the demand for plastic packaging. In Germany, for example, lightweight plastic bags will be banned from January 2022. Nevertheless, demand for polypropylene (PP) continues to grow. “This standard plastic is not only used for packaging, but also for numerous other applications,” explains Oliver Kutsch, Ceresana’s managing director: “The spectrum of applications ranges from textile fibers, household appliances and car parts to water pipes and concrete additives.” The latest edition of the polypropylene market analysis forecasts that revenues for this versatile, easily recyclable variety of plastic will grow by an average of 5.6% per year until 2030.

Films, Bags, and Packaging

A total of 19.1 million tonnes of polypropylene were processed into films, bags, sacks and pouches in 2020. This means that flexible packaging is still the most important sales market for this material. A further 17.3 million tonnes were used in the production of rigid packaging, for example for containers and lids for food and beverages, chemicals, industrial and household products. Demand for consumer products and fibers followed on the polypropylene market.

Injection Molding in all Shapes and Colors

Polypropylene is a semi-crystalline thermoplastic polymer. In addition to uniform homopolymers, there are also copolymers, such as random and block copolymers. Homopolymers account for around 67% of global PP demand. Europe and North America use significantly more PP copolymers than other regions. The plastics industry makes particular use of rapid injection molding for polypropylene, especially for producing large numbers of identical items: ranging from disposable and throwaway products to highly complex precision components. The types of molded parts produced are almost unlimited. Nearly 25.7 million tonnes of polypropylene were processed by injection molding in 2020.

Substantiated Polypropylene Market Data

Chapter 1 provides a comprehensive depiction and analysis of the global market for polypropylene – including forecasts up to 2030: for each region, the development of demand, revenue, and production of the PP industry is presented. Additionally, the individual application areas of polypropylene are considered: Packaging Films, Bags & Sacks, Sack – Heavy Duty, Containers (food, beverages, industry, transport, others), Fibers, Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer Goods, Construction and others.

Chapter 2 of the PP Report looks at the most important 27 countries individually. Demand, revenue, trade and production are shown in each case. Demand is broken down by application, product type (homopolymer/ copolymer) and technology (injection molding, film and sheet extrusion, other extrusion and other processes).

Chapter 3 of the PP market study provides useful company profiles of the most important polypropylene manufacturers, clearly arranged according to contact details, revenues, profit, product range, production sites, capacities and profile summary. Detailed profiles are provided by 94 manufacturers. Further Information about the Market Study Polypropylene (6th Edition): www.ceresana.com/en/market-studies/plastics/polypropylene/

About Ceresana

As one of the world’s leading market research institutes, Ceresana specializes in the chemicals, plastics, packaging and industrial goods sectors, with a focus on automotive / mobility. Since 2002, companies have benefited from high-quality industry analyses and forecasts. Over 200 market studies provide more than 10,000 clients around the world with the knowledge base for sustainable success.

