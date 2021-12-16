Metz + Jones Represents the LGBTQ Community

Chicago, Illinois, 2021-Dec-16 — /EPR Network/ — Metz + Jones is pleased to announce their team of lawyers specializes in representing members of the LGBTQ community. They understand the unique challenges the community faces and strive to offer them the assistance they need to get the best outcome for their cases.

The professional lawyers at Metz + Jones treat each of their clients with the compassion and respect they deserve as they navigate complex legal matters. They represent clients in various types of cases, including family law, transgender issues, assisted reproduction matters, estate planning, second parent adoption, and more. Their team has the necessary experience to handle the unique challenges LGBTQ individuals face in their daily lives, providing them with the guidance they need to successfully navigate the legal system.

Metz + Jones is the ideal lawyer to handle all LGBTQ cases, providing clients with the compassionate representation they need, whether they need to complete a second parent adoption to ensure a child has two loving parents or wish to develop an estate plan to ensure their partner receives what they deserve if something happens to them. Their team solves problems proactively, ensuring these legal matters go smoothly with as little stress as possible.

Anyone interested in learning about the representation offered to the LGBTQ community can find out more by visiting the Metz + Jones LLC website or by calling 1-773-878-4480.

About Metz + Jones: Metz + Jones LLC is a full-service law firm specializing in matters affecting the LGBTQ community. They understand the unique challenges surrounding these cases and provide their clients with the compassionate, respectful representation they deserve to ensure the best outcome. They handle all types of legal matters, including family law, second parent adoption, estate planning, transgender issues, and more.

