‘STAMPEDE’ BY PACEMKR IS TO BE RELEASED SOON AND WILL BE AVAILABLE TO STREAM ON ALL MAJOR STREAMING PLATFORMS!

ABOUT THE ARTIST

PaceMKR is a rising artist whose upcoming single, ‘Stampede’, is to be released soon and will be available to stream on all major streaming platforms! Having always had a natural affinity for music, PaceMKR honed his craft over the years to become the artist that he is today, bursting onto the streaming scene in 2019. Although he receives inspiration from a number of styles, PaceMKR combines a variety of compositional elements to form his unique and authentic sound.

PaceMKR has twenty-two singles/EPs in his Spotify discography. One of his most popular tracks, ‘King of the Monsters’, has already amassed one hundred and fifty-seven streams on Spotify alone. With a growing number of followers and listeners, there is no denying the fact that PaceMKR is developing a dedicated following of loyal fans who will be eager to hear his upcoming single, ‘Stampede’.

FEATURED RELEASE

Stampedeby PaceMKR is to be released soon and will be available to stream on all major streaming platforms! The single lasts two and a half minutes and sits at 145bpm. The track commences with a thirteen second introductory section that sets the tone from the outset. The subtle layering of elephant sound effects adds a creative to the opening section of the track. The processed-styled vocal color seamlessly synchronizes with the dark vibe of the instrumentation.

The ominous electric guitar progression amalgamates with the steady percussion and atmospheric synth to form a unified and immersive sound. The systematic use of the vocal element breaks up the instrumental sections and delivers just the right amount of dynamic diversity to ensure that this single is engaging from start to finish. By the time ‘Stampede’ draws to a close, you’ll find yourself caught up in the hypnotic vibe and in need of hitting that repeat button for another listen.

From the well balanced production and memorable instrumentation, to the creative compositional arrangement, fans of PaceMKR, as well as those who appreciate new music, will definitely want to hear this single. Make sure you follow PaceMKR on social media to keep up to date with upcoming releases and performances!

